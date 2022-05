Affordable and eye-catching with a full-length zip, but the simple cut creates potential fit and bunching problems. Proviz started with reflective safety kit and it's now got a full range of riding gear including this distinctively patterned new jersey. You get plenty of features for the money, too, but comfort ultimately depends on whether the simple stretch fit works for you. Read on to see how it stacks up against the best cycling jerseys.

