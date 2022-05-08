ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Raab: UK will take ‘whatever measures necessary’ to resolve Northern Ireland row

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV7pE_0fWoxwkj00

The UK will focus on efforts to reform the Northern Ireland Protocol in an effort to preserve stability, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said as the Government grappled with the implications of Sinn Fein’s Stormont success.

The victory in the Stormont contests was the first for a republican party and “ushers in a new era” of politics, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said.

Her party is committed to a border poll on unification with Ireland, although that is not a likely prospect in the short term, with Mr Raab pointing out that a majority of voters in Northern Ireland had not supported Sinn Fein’s position.

“If you look at the results in Northern Ireland, 58% fully of people voted either for parties who support the Union or for parties who do not support constitutional change and that is the message from the people of Northern Ireland,” Mr Raab told Sky News.

“We don’t have an executive yet, I think the first priority, mindful of that 58% of people in Northern Ireland who are not calling for that kind of change, is to get the executive up and running.”

Ms O’Neill’s hopes of becoming first minister in a powersharing executive hinge on the unionist DUP, the second largest party, joining an administration – something it has ruled out unless there are major changes to Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit deal.

Mr Raab said the Government would take “whatever measures are necessary” to resolve the issues around the protocol.

But he refused to say whether action on the Northern Ireland Protocol would be included in Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech.

He told Sky News: “If anything, the outcome in Northern Ireland from those elections makes it clear it can’t be put off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wbse_0fWoxwkj00

PA Graphics" data-copyright-notice="PA Graphics/Press Association Images" data-credit="PA Graphics" data-usage-terms="" srcset="https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/3bccc946a1779bf0d7395bede1acfeafY29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjUyMDg1MDQ5/2.66776221.jpg?w=320 320w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/3bccc946a1779bf0d7395bede1acfeafY29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjUyMDg1MDQ5/2.66776221.jpg?w=640 640w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/3bccc946a1779bf0d7395bede1acfeafY29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjUyMDg1MDQ5/2.66776221.jpg?w=1280 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 767px) 89vw, (max-width: 1000px) 54vw, (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px">

He suggested it would be dealt with in the coming “weeks and months”, warning that stability in Northern Ireland was being “imperilled” by the dispute over the protocol – which was agreed by Boris Johnson’s Government as part of the Brexit divorce from the EU.

The deadlock will increase tensions between Westminster and Brussels, with the UK insisting all options remain on the table – including the possibility of unilaterally scrapping elements of the deal.

That could trigger a major breakdown in relations between the UK and European Union.

The protocol effectively creates checks on goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in order to allow an open border with Ireland, which is within the EU’s single market and customs union.

“We will deal with the situation, we will take whatever measures are necessary to protect the economic as well as the constitutional integrity of Northern Ireland,” Mr Raab said.

He indicated that the protocol had been used as a “political device” by Brussels.

Ireland’s Europe minister Thomas Byrne said “a decisive majority” of the MLAs elected to Stormont want to make the protocol work and called on the UK to “engage in a renewed way with the European Union” on the issue.

As well as the prospect of a fresh round of Brexit battles with Brussels, Mr Johnson also faces pressure from his own benches to change course following Thursday’s elections.

Writing for The Telegraph, former Cabinet minister Damian Green, leader of the influential One Nation Conservatives caucus of MPs, said the party must “rediscover the virtues that appeal to natural Conservatives in strong Conservative areas”, including reducing the tax burden to help those struggling with the rising cost of living.

From the right of the party, former Cabinet minister Sir John Redwood called for tax cuts and warned governments “are usually only swept from office when the economy goes into recession on their watch”.

Mr Raab insisted that while the elections had been “challenging”, they were a “mixed bag” and he was confident Mr Johnson’s leadership would survive.

“I’m confident that he can and will win the next election,” he said.

The Government will seek to use Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech to show that it is responding to the concerns of voters and moving on from scandals involving Tory MPs and the partygate rows over lockdown-busting fines for Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Raab refused to categorise the speech as a “reset” for Mr Johnson’s administration, but added: “What we’re going to be focusing on this week is what our plans are to drive up the economy, protect the cost of living.

“We’re going to be talking about reforming the agricultural sector, innovation to create cheaper, healthier food.

“We’re going to be talking about areas where Britain has a real comparative advantage, tech, financial services.”

Mr Raab acknowledged the Liberal Democrat resurgence would mean he faces a “tough fight” in his own Esher and Walton seat in Surrey.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove suggested that a decline in home ownership may have contributed to the party’s troubles in London, where flagship authorities in Wandsworth and Westminster fell to Labour after decades of Tory control.

He told The Sunday Telegraph: “There are other factors. But I think that for young people in London, there is a responsibility on the incumbent government to address some of the factors that have made it more difficult for them to own their own home.”

As the final results trickled in from Thursday’s elections, the Tories did manage to make gains in Croydon, with Labour losing the authority to no overall control.

After results from 199 out of 200 councils, the Tories had suffered a net loss of 12 authorities and 397 councillors, Labour had gained six councils and 234 seats, the Liberal Democrats five authorities and 189 councillors.

Labour is facing its own difficulties after police announced a probe into whether leader Sir Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules last year.

But the party insisted the election results were a “turning point” in Labour’s fortunes.

Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy told Sky: “I think it showed that the path back to power for Labour is steep, but it doesn’t have to be long and we’re making progress in every region and nation now, in Scotland and Wales and in England in parts of the country where I watched us lose Labour MPs, I watched us lose good people and I wondered if we’d ever repair that damage.

“We did start to repair that damage on Thursday.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Conservative Party#European Union#Uk#Stormont#A Republican Party#Sky News#Post Brexit
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Reuters

Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks to join NATO

HELSINKI/KHARKIV, Ukraine, May 12 (Reuters) - Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO "without delay", with Sweden expected to follow, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine looked set to bring about the very expansion of the Western military alliance that Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent. The decision by...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy