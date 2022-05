In another blow to the Los Angeles movie theater landscape, the Landmark Pico cinemas will close at the end of May, the company said. “For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been unable reach terms,” said Landmark Theaters’ president Kevin Holloway in a statement. “We send our deepest appreciation to the Pico staff, guests, and the filmmaking community for their support over the years.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO