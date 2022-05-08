ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

WJFW-TV
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — For the first time in decades, this year’s race for Wisconsin secretary of state means something. Four Republicans are competing to take on Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in November. La Follette has held the office since 1982, with duties that have been whittled to practically nothing...

www.wjfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Two found dead in a fire in Vilas County

PRESQUE ISLE - More than fifty fires broke out in Northern Wisconsin on Monday, and now we know that at least two people died during a fire in Vilas County. Around 1pm Tuesday the sheriff's office received a call about a fire in the township of Presque Isle. The local...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

City of Rhinelander Breaks Ground on Hodag Park Stage

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony took place at Rhinelander's Hodag Park Wednesday, for a new stage to be built in the park. Leaders from area organizations and city government were on hand including new mayor Kris Hanus, who says the stage area will help compete with other cities in the area for concerts and other events.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Boulder Junction expanding broadband access

For Bill Niemuth, Boulder Junction is paradise. "It’s just a spectacular place. The people are great," said Niemuth. But Niemuth says there’s still room for improvement, especially when it comes to internet speed. "Everything is connected to the internet today," said Niemuth. For the past two years he’s...
BOULDER JUNCTION, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Madison, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WJFW-TV

Local Sports Report 5-10-22

At first glance, many believed that thunderstorms would cancel all of the sporting events taking place on Tuesday, but the weather ended up cooperating. The Northwood Golf Club hosted a Great Northern Conference boys golf meet. The Lakeland Union Thunderbirds win their third straight meet by 28 strokes. Mosinee's Jett Walters shot the best score of the afternoon with 75.
THREE LAKES, WI
WJFW-TV

General Assembly - Light Manufacturing - 3185331

JOB DUTIES: Join our team and take pride in assembling quality USA made animal handling products that are used by professionals around the world. QUALIFICATIONS: No experience required. On the job training for all positions. Work Site County/ies: Oneida. RATE OF PAY: $15.00 Per Hour. Number of Openings: 11. HOURS:...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trails Open Thursday, May 12

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW)- The mountain biking trails on Jack Lake are opening Thursday, May 12 for the summer season. During this spring, a dedicated core group of people from the Jack Lake Silent Sports Association have worked hard to prepare those trails. Club Vice President Dominic Fradrup spoke to Newswatch 12 about how the winter weather took its toll on the trail system.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Spencer
Person
Doug La Follette
Person
Donald Trump
WJFW-TV

Water utility crews flushing fire hydrants in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER- Spring is a time when most people are thinking about cleaning, and so is the city of Rhinelander’s water utility department. Cleaning for the means flushing fire hydrants. Most days, Water Utility Operator Todd Everson isn’t standing on the side of the road draining fire hydrants. But...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Woodruff medical center offers urgent care

WOODRUFF - Northwoods patients have another medical option to receive immediate care in the Minocqua area. Aspirus Health announced Monday that Howard Young Medical Center is now offering Urgent Care services. In their announcement, Aspirus described some of types of patients that could benefit from urgent care such as those...
WOODRUFF, WI
WJFW-TV

Production Technician - 3184504

JOB DUTIES: This position is responsible for operating pre-set equipment for basic and repetitive production tasks such as placing parts in specified relationship to each other and check those parts for fit, function and cosmetic quality. This role also performs simple adjustments on equipment as required, as well as duties such as aligning, tightening fasteners, general servicing, and gauging. This role requires the use of a variety of tools, inspecting and evaluating parts, components, assemblies, and reports defects during all phases of the process. Must be able to perform in a high-speed manufacturing. Paint: Work on a rotating paint line doing a variety of tasks such as tack, wash, sort, fine sand. Work in the support department which could include striping/masking parts, buffing parts to remove defects, or packing parts to ship to other plants. Materials Forklift operation, delivery of materials, and operate shuttle truck between two Tomahawk-area plants. Injection Molding, I-mold: work on a variety of injection mold machines and inspect parts for quality. Windshields: could include molding of windshields, assemble windshields, and package to ship to the other plants.
RHINELANDER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Ap#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats
WJFW-TV

Danner's Shoe Store Closing 5-12-22

Morgan reports for the 5pm & 6pm newscasts. Morgan is a Rhinelander native and came to Newswatch 12 in October of 2019. She loves to share stories that impact small communities in positive ways.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe makes seasonal improvements

This summer marks the 30th season of the Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe being open and it includes some upgrades. Owner Pat Berg is excited for another great season of scooping ice cream. After years of success, Pat has made a few changes to the historic windmill. “We put the side...
RESTAURANTS
WJFW-TV

Under new ownership, the Pinewood Country Club heading in new direction

Pinewood Country Club’s general manager, Stefanie Edwards, is ready to shake off the rust. “Been so excited, we were a little delayed this year with the opening with the snow so. Everyone came out and our course turned out great. The greens are perfect condition coming out of the winter so it’s going to be a good golf season,” said Edwards.
HARSHAW, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy