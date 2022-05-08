ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for May 8

North Platte Telegraph

O'Connor, Hunter advance in Ward 1 North Platte school board, Nicholson, Garrick in Ward 3

Four North Platte Public School Board of Education candidates are moving on to the November general election after Tuesday night’s primary. Cynthia O’Connor and Marcy Hunter will advance to the general election in the Ward 1 race, and incumbent Mark Nicholson and Emily Garrick will advance in Ward 3. Incumbent Jo Ann Lundgreen and Thomas Hagert II will face off for the Ward 2 seat in November.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

First-generation Japanese-American Takeshi Okamoto to be featured at Lincoln County Historical Museum

The Issei joined the community in Lincoln County as the first generation of immigrants from Japan, working at the Union Pacific railroad and farming throughout the county. An exhibit at the Lincoln County Historical Museum is planned for opening in the fall and Barbie Okamoto Bach has contributed substantial photos and historic documents to the process. Bach grew up in North Platte and her family has an extensive history in the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Full coverage of North Platte area election results

From the Legislative District 42 seat to the North Platte school board Ward 1 and Ward 3 races, click here to get full area coverage from the May primary. Jacobson, Bruns advance in Legislative District 42 race. Todd von Kampen. 11-week incumbent Mike Jacobson and challenger Chris Bruns are advancing...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'Dizzy Mule' project to bring $34.5 million development to north downtown Omaha

OMAHA -- A historic building in north downtown Omaha is slated to be revamped under plans that would create commercial space and apartments in Millwork Commons, near 13th and Nicholas streets. The $34.5 million project, dubbed Dizzy Mule, creates about 18,000 square feet of commercial space as well as more...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

‘Servant to the public’: Chaplain, Lincoln Co. law enforcement honor officers who have died in the line of duty

Vaughn Fahrenbruck says just as he had a calling to join the clergy, there is a similar inspiration for those who enter law enforcement. “It’s a career that many do not choose,” said Fahrenbruck, the pastor at The Rock Church and also chaplain for the Nebraska State Patrol’s Troop D. “It is a job where there is very little reward and not much recognition.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jury finds Lincoln man not guilty of murder in love-triangle killing

A jury Wednesday found a 24-year-old Lincoln man not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter and a gun charge in the shooting death of another man in a central Lincoln apartment last September. Lendell Harris, visibly emotional, interjected a "thank you," after District Judge Kevin McManaman asked the presiding juror...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts: Fire efforts show Nebraskans’ grit

Grit and determination. Readiness to help at a moment’s notice. Willingness to work long and hard. Steadfastness in the face of difficulty. These are the qualities that define us as Nebraskans. And we saw them on full display last month as our state battled the worst fires in a decade.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

St. Pat’s announces new AD hirings

North Platte Catholic Schools announced that it has hired Brad Braithwait and Maddy Krebs to serve as co-athletic directors. “These two individuals have been heavily involved with our school over the last few years,” Superintendent Kevin Dodson said in a Monday press release. “They know our Irish community, our coaching staff and our student athletes. I’m confident they will do an amazing job overseeing all aspects of our athletic programs here at St. Pat’s. Brad and Maddy have a strong faith and share a great passion for our Irish athletics.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Kevin Stocker takes narrow three-vote lead over incumbent Mary Ridder for Public Service Commission seat

Four west central Nebraskans running for three statewide elected boards advanced to the general election in Tuesday’s primary election. In the trio’s only race likely to be settled by the primary vote, challenger Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff held a razor-thin three-vote lead over incumbent Public Service Commissioner Mary Ridder of rural Callaway in a three-way Republican race for her District 5 seat.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

No recount necessary: Kevin Stocker pulls away to unseat Mary Ridder in District 7 PSC race

Final unofficial results in Tuesday’s Nebraska primary elections won’t trigger any automatic recounts in Lincoln County or regional races. The last nail-biter contest dissipated as late results let challenger Kevin Stocker pull away from incumbent Mary Ridder and effectively win the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s District 5 seat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Telegraph-area athletes qualify for state at B-6 District

OGALLALA — No one was catching Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina in the 3,200-meter run on Tuesday at the B-6 District meet in Ogallala. With each passing lap, the Lexington sophomore created more and more space until he was running alone. He crossed the finish line at 10 minutes, 9.37 seconds, over five seconds ahead of Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron in second place.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two people charged in theft of more than $3,600 from Ozzie's I-80

Two individuals have been charged with felonies after more than $3,600 was taken from Ozzie’s I-80 in Sutherland this past weekend. Casandra L. Simmons, 37, of Sutherland and Michael W. Stroble, 29, both appeared Wednesday in Lincoln County Court. Both are charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value between $1,500 and $4,999.
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Geiser: Leave wild animal babies alone

This time of year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission receives several calls from people that find wild baby animals of all kinds including deer, opossums, ducks, rabbits and song birds. It is natural for people who see a young wild animal that is all alone to feel that it...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lakes Mac and Ogallala enter second season of reservation requirement

Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas are entering their second peak season — May 20 to Sept. 11 — when reservations are required for all camping, including beach sites. Campers should book their reservation at the two state recreation areas before leaving home, Nebraska Game and...
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Incumbent Kent Weems keeps Lincoln County commissioners seat

The District 2 Lincoln County Board race went down to the wire with incumbent Kent Weems unofficially winning with 371 votes in Tuesday’s primary election. Weems will pass through unopposed for another four-year term once results are certified by the county canvassing board. There were no candidates from the Democratic Party, or any other party who filed to run for the seat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

West Nebraska all-star football, volleyball teams announced

Several members of Telegraph-area schools were announced as part of the West Nebraska all-star game for both football and volleyball. Representing the east roster in football are Anselmo-Merna Cass McGinn, Garrett Porter and Bryce Schmidt, Broken Bow’s Keifer Anderson, Sawyer Bumgarner, Austin Harvey, Tyler Thomas and Cyrus Wells, Cozad’s Nathan Engel, Jade Stull, Jacob Weatherly and Nolan Wetovick, Gothenburg’s Bronson Long and Maddox Rickertsen, Hi-Line’s Cooper Ray and Carson Reiners, Lexington’s Hunter Stewart and Fredy Vargas-Guido, Medicine Valley’s Sebastian Kramer and Lane Lenz, North Platte’s Ryan Kaminski, Kade Mohr and Caleb Tonkinson, Sandhills/Thedford’s Trae Hickman, South Loup’s Jake Halstead and Wallace’s Kolton Hager.
GOTHENBURG, NE

