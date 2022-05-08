North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for May 8

North Platte Catholic Schools announced that it has hired Brad Braithwait and Maddy Krebs to serve as co-athletic directors. “These two individuals have been heavily involved with our school over the last few years,” Superintendent Kevin Dodson said in a Monday press release. “They know our Irish community, our coaching staff and our student athletes. I’m confident they will do an amazing job overseeing all aspects of our athletic programs here at St. Pat’s. Brad and Maddy have a strong faith and share a great passion for our Irish athletics.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO