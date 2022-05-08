ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roy Hodgson demands display of pride and belief from Watford despite relegation

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qUI9_0fWosT1t00

Roy Hodgson urged Watford to keep playing for pride after an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship was confirmed following Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

A winless run dating back to March 13 had left the Hornets on the brink before Wilfried Zaha’s first-half spot-kick at Selhurst Park sealed their fate with three games left.

Relegation-threatened Everton visit Vicarage Road on Wednesday, with Hodgson’s side eager to end an unwanted top-flight record of 11 consecutive losses at home.

The 74-year-old said: “We will try to do what we did against Crystal Palace.

“We have to go out there, believe in ourselves and prepare for the games so we know what Everton are going to come with and what we have to do to keep them out and what we need to do to get in behind them and score a couple of goals.

“We will work on that for a couple of days and then we will go out with the players and I will ask them to reproduce this performance because that was probably as good an away performance as we have given – it sits on a par with the Liverpool one where we also lost.

“That won’t be easy because it is a short turnaround and the players gave a lot. They will need a lot of tender love and care if they are going to go out on Wednesday night and give anything like the sort of performance they have done.

“I think we have showed what the team can do and we aren’t a hopeless case by any stretch of the imagination. Maybe, with hindsight, we can point to a few unlucky moments that turned the season against us.”

Hodgson has only tasted victory twice since he replaced Claudio Ranieri in January and recent late goals in home defeats to Brentford and Burnley have proved crucial.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster , who is out of contract this summer and turned 39 last month, was one of Watford’s best performers at Palace and has been backed to keep playing by his current manager.

“Ben obviously defies his age because he is still a good goalkeeper,” Hodgson, who will leave at the end of the season, added.

“When called upon, he was there to make two good saves and that is why he is a top-class goalkeeper.

“I wouldn’t presume to talk on his behalf over whether he should continue or if he should now retire. That will be purely his decision but what I am prepared to say is he is a top, top goalkeeper and has done a wonderful job for Watford.”

Zaha’s 14th goal of the term made it back-to-back victories for Palace and consecutive winning goals for the Ivory Coast international.

It has kept alive hopes the Eagles could set a new club record for most points amassed in a Premier League season with their previous best tally of 49 achieved in the 1992-93 and 2018-19 campaigns.

Two more wins from their remaining three fixtures would take them up to 50 points.

“Before the game they were not relegated and we knew how tough it would be because of their organisation. We wanted to move the ball quick but we didn’t move the ball quick enough,” Palace manager Patrick Vieira insisted.

“I am really pleased with the win and the number of points we have. Of course we want to perform well to try to win football matches.

“It is three games left and we will play those three games as best we can because we want to build for next season and it is important we finish well.”

The Independent

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League match against Tottenham on Thursday as Ben White looks as though he will return.The defender has been out of the last two matches with a hamstring problem but manager Mikel Arteta is confident White will be back for the North London derby.LIVE! Follow the North London derby with our live blog“I think so,” Arteta said. “He’s been starting to do a little bit of work now on the pitch and we want everybody available because we know that game is so important.”The Gunners will be looking to boost their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from crunch north London derby

Tottenham host Arsenal tonight in one of the most exciting north London derbies of recent times. Both clubs are vying for a spot in the Premier League top four and this evening’s result could determine who gets to feature in the Champions League next season.Spurs are four points behind the Gunners ahead of the fixture and a win would see them close the gap to just one point. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Tottenham succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium but they can now inflict their own home win on their north London rivals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chris Ashton and Richard Wigglesworth sign new Leicester deals

Wing Chris Ashton and scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth have agreed new deals with Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers.Ashton won the last of his 44 England caps in February 2019.The 35-year-old joined Tigers on a short-term contract earlier this season, and his hat-trick against Bristol last month saw him become the Premiership’s all-time top try scorer.Wigglesworth, meanwhile, will continue in his dual role of player and attack coach.Wigglesworth, who is nearing his 39th birthday, and Ashton have been joined by three other players – Sean Jansen, Kini Murimurivalu and Harry Simmons – in agreeing fresh terms.“It is great to be able to...
RUGBY
The Independent

England back Anthony Watson joining Leicester Tigers for 2022-23 season

Leicester Tigers have announced the signing of England and British and Irish Lions star Anthony Watson.Amid a flurry of activity at the Tigers, they also confirmed fly-half Jimmy Gopperth’s arrival from Wasps for next season, while Chris Ashton and Richard Wigglesworth have agreed new contracts.Watson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury seven months ago, but he is thought to be closing in on a Bath return before the current campaign ends.The wing or full-back joined Bath from London Irish nine years ago, made his England debut in 2014 and has gone on to win 51 caps.Watson also toured...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

