SNL: Who is hosting next week?

Saturday Night Live will welcome Selena Gomez as its next host.

The Only Murders in the Building star is set to grace the SNL stage on 14 May, joined by Post Malone as the evening’s musical guest.

It will mark the first time Gomez has hosted the sketch show.

Benedict Cumberbatch hosted the latest episode of the series following the release of new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Aracde Fire were the musica guests for the fifth time. WE , Arcade Fire’s first LP in five years, is out now.

Other hosts of SNL this season so far have included Lizzo , Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.

Musical guests have included Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Gunna, Rosalía, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Bleachers, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

Cumberbatch’s new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, releases in cinemas on 6 May.

The next episode of SNL will premiere on 7 May on NBC at 11.30 pm EST.