ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Khabib Nurmagomedov to Dana White: 'You have no other choice' than Oliveira vs. Makhachev for vacant belt

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udm32_0fWosD9V00

Khabib Nurmagomedov is adamant that Islam Makhachev needs to the be the man to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title after UFC 274.

Nurmagomedov, a former 155-pound titleholder, was watching closely as Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) submitted Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in the first round of Saturday’s main event at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The belt became vacant with the result because Oliveira missed weight in what was a stunning twist leading into fight night.

UFC president Dana White has said Oliveira will “a hundred percent” be one half of the next divisional title fight; it’s just a matter of who will be the opponent standing across from him.

There are a number of potential contenders, including Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Beneil Dariush, and Conor McGregor. There’s a fighter who is currently riding a better winning streak than any of those names, though, and that’s Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), who has won his past 10 fights overall.

Nurmagomedov thinks Makhachev, who is his teammate, pupil and good friend, is the obvious candidate. And he sees UFC 281 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi as a date that makes perfect sense for the matchup to materialize (via Twitter):

@danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.

Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11

Why @MAKHACHEVMMA has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division 🤷‍♂️ @ufc @danawhite

Makhachev, 30, has suffered just one loss in his 23-fight career. He’s coming off four consecutive finishes over Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker and Bobby Green. The Russian was supposed to fight Dariush in February, but the matchup fell apart due to an injury. And with his streak, Makhachev – and clearly Nurmagomedov – think they should be next in line (via Twitter):

Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant 🏆 #UFC274

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira delivers message to UFC lightweight division: ‘I’m a man who’s enlightened’

Uncrowned king Charles Oliveira sent a message to UFC lightweights who may have underestimated him again before UFC 274. “This is a message to the division: I know where I came from, I know where I am, and I know where I’m going,” Oliveira told reporters via translator after his stunning first-round submission of Justin Gaethje this past Saturday. “I’m a man who’s enlightened and who’s also very focused.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Joe Rogan told him not to rebook a fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush following UFC 274

UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274. In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Mike Tyson Chats With Julianna Pena After Telling Everyone Amanda Nunes “Was Going To Kill Her”

Mike Tyson was not expecting Julianna Pena to pull off a win against Amanda Nunes. Pena talked about the production for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Julianna Pena shocked the world when she managed to secure a win against Amanda Nunes last December. Going into the bout as a big underdog, very few people expected Pena to come out on top. A man who didn’t believe she could do it was Mike Tyson who recently had a chat with Pena.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fan attempts to scale the cage at UFC 274, gets thrown to the ground by security

A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.
UFC
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Dana White
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Drew Dober
Person
Islam Makhachev
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Close-up photos of Colby Covington after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault appear in motion filed by defense

Photos showing the damage on Colby Covington’s face and his Rolex watch have surfaced in the wake of an alleged attack by UFC rival Jorge Masvidal. On Monday, Masvidal’s legal counsel, Cohen & McMullen, P.A., filed two motions, both obtained by MMA Junkie, in the ongoing criminal case as they look to inspect both Covington’s health and the damage on a Rolex they suspect could be inauthenic.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Makhachevmma
Whiskey Riff

UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Recalls Getting Into A Bar Fight With Group Of Navy SEALS: “Bounced His Face On The Ground, He Went Out”

Chuck Liddell, MMA and UFC legend, is one bad MF’er. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is not the kinda guy you wanna be on the bad side of, because if you got into a bar fight with him, there’s a damn good chance you might go to sleep and wake up in the afterlife. He recently made an appearance on Steve-O’s (Ya know, the Jackass legend) Wild Ride! Podcast, to discuss some wild stories from his early years. Before he was […] The post UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Recalls Getting Into A Bar Fight With Group Of Navy SEALS: “Bounced His Face On The Ground, He Went Out” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
mmanews.com

Joe Rogan Told Dana White Not To Book Makhachev vs. Dariush Next

Joe Rogan doesn’t think Dana White should book Islam Makhachev vs. Beniel Dariush after UFC 274. UFC 274 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event featured several bouts that were key to the landscape of the lightweight division.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
FanSided

Watch a woman scale barriers, charge the Octagon at UFC 274

A fan tried to climb into the Octagon at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. It did not go well for them. If there is one thing that you could possibly do at a professional sporting event that will not turn out well for you, it is running on the field of play. Whether that is a football field or a basketball court. If a fan were to run onto it, they are more likely than not to get tackled by security and subsequently arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Joanna Jedrzejcyzk criticizes Carla Esparza after UFC 274, promises she is ‘soon to be champ’ again

Joanna Jedrzejczyk definitely had different expectations for the rematch between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza ahead of UFC 274. In a prediction made when speaking to MMA Fighting, the ex-UFC strawweight champion picked Namajunas to earn a “first-round finish” but there was no knockout, no submission and, truth be told, very little action over five rounds before Esparza eked out a split decision win to reclaim the 115-pound title.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling come face-to-face: ‘He’s got the belt, but he’s not the best in the world’

Henry Cejudo continues to get more and more serious about his comeback and he knows exactly what he wants. The former two-division UFC titleholder’s last fight came a full two years ago on May 9, 2020, when he scored a second-round TKO against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Now, according to him, Cejudo has re-entered the USADA testing pool and has his path going forward all mapped out and it begins with reclaiming his bantamweight crown currently worn by Aljamain Sterling.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy