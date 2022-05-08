ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chris Greene Quartet: PlaySPACE 2: Play Harder

By Hrayr Attarian
 4 days ago

Accomplished saxophonist Chris Greene, with his warm sound and easily recognizable style, is a stalwart of the Chicago music scene. Over the past decade he has led the same quartet of equally brilliant musicians who have honed a seamless camaraderie. On his 13th release, the ebullient PlaySPACE 2: Play Harder, Greene...

What's Up by Andrea Brachfeld

A central figure of New York City's jazz and Afro-Cuban scenes over the last five decades, flutist Andrea Brachfeld, like most artists over the last two years, found a great amount of time to reflect on her art, community and humanity. For 'Evolution,' Brachfeld's writing was affected by her dive into children's issues and the ongoing need of basic necessities even in the best of times. The added pandemic led her to a wide range of musical sources, each reflecting some universal message of the human condition. "Qingauiit" from the Inuit duo Tudjaat, "The Hut Song" from the Central African Baka people, and Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach's "Ko Ribon" inject voices of discovery, trauma and celebration. With her longtime compatriots fully onboard, the music is allowed to respond to the myriad influences, deftly blending into a distinctive voice. "(Brachfeld) spellbinds with her assured virtuosity and clear emotional projections..." - DOWNBEAT.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mike Lee Quartet at the Metuchen Public Library

Tenor saxophonist Mike Lee is well into his middle years, a time when many jazz musicians fulfill the promise of their youthful endeavors. Lee's live appearances as a leader convey a deep-seated belief in the music, an impressive skill set, the desire to keep growing as a musician, as well as a genuine stage presence. These factors have a way of engaging audiences, regardless of the occasion or the venue.
METUCHEN, NJ

