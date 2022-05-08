ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

George Freeman: Everybody Say Yeah!

By Mark Corroto
 4 days ago

It took a long time (much too long) for listeners to recognize the brilliance that was Chicago saxophonist Fred Anderson. The New York-centric jazz cognoscenti have often overlooked talent that comes from Chicago, and artists were often drawn to The Big Apple to seek the recognition they deserved. Beginning in the...

Dan Bruce's Beta Collective: Time to Mind the Mystics

A modern composer and guitarist, Dan Bruce spent a decade taking advantage of the Chicago jazz scene while working such rooms as The Green Mill and The Jazz Showcase. In addition to making his mark as a creative writer, he also spent time making music with such heavy hitters as Seamus Blake, Ali Jackson, and Dan Wall. Since 2017, Bruce has made his home in Northeast Ohio and has continued to turn heads with his original music and prowess as a powerful improviser.
CHICAGO, IL
Mike Lee Quartet at the Metuchen Public Library

Tenor saxophonist Mike Lee is well into his middle years, a time when many jazz musicians fulfill the promise of their youthful endeavors. Lee's live appearances as a leader convey a deep-seated belief in the music, an impressive skill set, the desire to keep growing as a musician, as well as a genuine stage presence. These factors have a way of engaging audiences, regardless of the occasion or the venue.
METUCHEN, NJ
What's Up by Andrea Brachfeld

A central figure of New York City's jazz and Afro-Cuban scenes over the last five decades, flutist Andrea Brachfeld, like most artists over the last two years, found a great amount of time to reflect on her art, community and humanity. For 'Evolution,' Brachfeld's writing was affected by her dive into children's issues and the ongoing need of basic necessities even in the best of times. The added pandemic led her to a wide range of musical sources, each reflecting some universal message of the human condition. "Qingauiit" from the Inuit duo Tudjaat, "The Hut Song" from the Central African Baka people, and Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach's "Ko Ribon" inject voices of discovery, trauma and celebration. With her longtime compatriots fully onboard, the music is allowed to respond to the myriad influences, deftly blending into a distinctive voice. "(Brachfeld) spellbinds with her assured virtuosity and clear emotional projections..." - DOWNBEAT.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

