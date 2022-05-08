George Freeman: Everybody Say Yeah!

A central figure of New York City's jazz and Afro-Cuban scenes over the last five decades, flutist Andrea Brachfeld, like most artists over the last two years, found a great amount of time to reflect on her art, community and humanity. For 'Evolution,' Brachfeld's writing was affected by her dive into children's issues and the ongoing need of basic necessities even in the best of times. The added pandemic led her to a wide range of musical sources, each reflecting some universal message of the human condition. "Qingauiit" from the Inuit duo Tudjaat, "The Hut Song" from the Central African Baka people, and Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach's "Ko Ribon" inject voices of discovery, trauma and celebration. With her longtime compatriots fully onboard, the music is allowed to respond to the myriad influences, deftly blending into a distinctive voice. "(Brachfeld) spellbinds with her assured virtuosity and clear emotional projections..." - DOWNBEAT.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO