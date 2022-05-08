ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Cranks first homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Tsutsugo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in the second game of Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Clubs pinch-hit homer

Ward (hamstring) entered Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run. The 28-year-old was expected to re-enter the starting lineup Friday after missing the first two games of the series against Tampa Bay, but Ward got an early jump on his return by blasting a game-tying homer off Andrew Kittredge in the eighth. Ward has been a revelation so far this season, slashing .367/.490/.709 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 98 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Slated to start Friday

Hicks, who was scratched from Thursday's start against the Orioles, will start Friday against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. While the Cardinals didn't initially provide an explanation for starting Steven Matz on Thursday, the team simply wanted to give Hicks an additional day of rest between starts. Over his last four appearances, Hicks has posted a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 12.2 innings, and he's failed to last longer than 4.1 innings in any of his starts this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Another sim game on tap

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to throw another simulated game at extended spring training this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg felt good coming out of his two-inning simulated game Tuesday, so he'll face hitters for the second time this week and presumably increase his...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Extra-inning hero Wednesday

Brujan went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Angels. After going 0-for-3 in regulation, Brujan stepped up in the 10th for the Rays. The rookie ripped his first career extra-base hit into the left-field corner to bring home Kevin Kiermaier for the game-winning run, then swiped third and added an insurance tally on a Harold Ramirez single. Brujan has started two straight games since his promotion Tuesday, one in right field and one at second base, and while he may not have the bat to be an everyday player in the long run, if he can keep contributing with his speed and versatility, Tampa Bay will find playing time for him.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Delivers quality start Wednesday

Ohtani didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five. His only real mistake resulted in a Kevin Kiermaier solo shot in the second inning, but Ohtani still found himself on the hook for his third loss of the year until the Angels tied things up in the eighth. He also went 1-for-4 with his fifth stolen base of the season to go along with his second straight quality start and third in six outings, as the two-way superstar continues to display a skill set like no other.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Reds#Doubleheader
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Reginald Preciado: Brutal results in Single-A

Preciado is hitting just .178/.197/.247 with no homers, no steals and a 2:37 BB:K for Single-A Myrtle Beach. Ouch. A highly rated prospect entering the season after last year's impressive showing in rookie ball, Preciado has struck out in nearly half of his plate appearances (48.7 percent, to be precise) this year. He had one good game May 4 against Salem, when he went 4-for-6 with two doubles and six RBI; unfortunately, that one game represents 30 percent of his hits and two-thirds of his RBI across 18 games in Single-A. The bright side for Preciado is that he's still a few days shy of his 19th birthday, so he has plenty of time to figure things out and tap into his considerable raw tools -- but considering his ugly stats in 2022 and distance from the big leagues, fantasy managers can't be blamed for moving on to prospects with more immediate upside.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jake Gatewood: Activated from minor-league IL

Gatewood (unspecified) was activated from Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Gatewood was placed on the IL in early April due to an unspecified injury, and he missed over a month before his activation Tuesday. The first baseman displayed good power at Triple-A in 2021 with 28 homers and 84 RBI, but he batted only .227 and registered a troubling 34.9 percent strikeout rate. He has yet to get into a game this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Sent down Monday

Garza was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza was called up by the Rays on Saturday, and he made two relief appearances during his brief stint in the majors. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk in three innings but will head back to Durham after Calvin Faucher was called up Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Rejoins team

Wainwright (illness) rejoined the Cardinals on Thursday and completed a bullpen session, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Wainwright remains on the COVID-19 injured list nearly a week after testing positive for the virus, but he's now cleared all protocols after isolating from the team. The Cardinals haven't yet announced a starter for Sunday's series finale against the Giants, but the right-hander looks on track to start that game, provided he feels fine coming out of Thursday's throwing session. It's possible that Wainwright faces more limitations with his pitch count Sunday than usual, however.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy