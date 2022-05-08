ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Community honors late kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho

By Elizabeth Ufi
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A public memorial was held in Hilo on May 7 for the late kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho.

The renowned kumu hula passed away last month, and he will be remembered for his commitment to perpetuating the Hawaiian culture.

“What he was able to do with his dancers and to have them so focused and so passionate about dance was just amazing to me — I mean it’s chicken skin,” said artist Kim Taylor Reece, the Grand Naniloa Hotel part-owner.

Those in the Hula community said Ho will be remembered for his passion and style of song and dance.

“He really just had that way of just becoming someone you wanted to just have in your life,” said a former student of Ho, Kristine Waiau.

“He was a good musical inspiration in Tahitian drumming and everything that we did in. But more so he was like my dad and my kids’ grandpa and my niece and nephew’s grandpa.”

EDDY ATKINS, FORMER STUDENT OF KUMU HULA JONNY LUM HO

Atkins said that Ho was also the best cook.

