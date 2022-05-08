ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Al Horford: Records big double-double Saturday

 4 days ago

Horford racked up 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 39...

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
Embiid Discusses Sixers' Key to Forcing Game 7 vs. Heat

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers didn't look like the best version of themselves on Tuesday night in Miami. After dropping their first two games in the second-round series against the Miami Heat, the Sixers picked up two-straight wins with stellar performances at home. Once the series went ...
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Progresses to light contact

According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A...
76ers vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 6 best bets by model on 86-58 run

The Miami Heat are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, and they will aim to pick up that victory on Thursday. The Heat blasted the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of a second-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs on Tuesday, taking a 3-2 series lead. Philadelphia hosts Game 6, and the Sixers will look to maintain a perfect home record in the series while avoiding elimination. Joel Embiid (face, thumb) and Matisse Thybulle (foot) are listed as questionable for the 76ers. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out for the Heat, with Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (knee) listed as questionable.
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Reaches base in five straight

Rojas went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 11-3 loss to Miami. Rojas has reached base safely in all five games since being activated off the injured list. The steal was the first for the infielder, who had a combined 10 thefts last season between MLB and the minors and was a consistent double-digit thief as a full-timer in the minors.
Bucks vs. Celtics score: Milwaukee pulls off fourth quarter comeback to steal Game 5 against Boston

The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from a berth in the Eastern Conference finals after pulling off a fourth-quarter comeback against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo was fantastic for Milwaukee all night long finishing the win with a game-high 40 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three assists while Jrue Holiday made a number of clutch plays on both ends of the floor down the stretch on his way to a 24-point, eight-rebound and eight-assist performance.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits, little else

Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the Athletics. Five Detroit players went hitless, and the team as a whole only recorded seven hits, so Cabrera couldn't produce any offense with his three base knocks. The veteran is batting a respectable .268, though he only has four extra-base hits this season, which caps his fantasy value.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Provides helper in loss

Ovechkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. Ovechkin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs. His assist came on a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. Ovechkin has a goal, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason outings, showing no lingering effects from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season games.
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Remaining in minors for now

Cueto's will make at least one more start for Triple-A Charlotte, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. Cueto signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in early April and has been building up in the minors after missing nearly all of camp. Chicago has yet to call him up despite the fact that Lance Lynn (knee) is expected to be out until early June, a decision that seems defensible given that Cueto has allowed seven runs in 10.1 innings across three starts for Charlotte. His deal has a May 15 opt-out, so the White Sox will have to make a decision soon on whether or not he'll be part of the rotation going forward.
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Acuna isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Acuna appeared to be favoring his leg during Tuesday's loss to Boston, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether the 24-year-old is available off the bench remains to be seen, but Travis Demeritte will shift to right field while Orlando Arcia enters the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.
