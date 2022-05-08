Celtics' Al Horford: Records big double-double Saturday

The Miami Heat are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, and they will aim to pick up that victory on Thursday. The Heat blasted the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of a second-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs on Tuesday, taking a 3-2 series lead. Philadelphia hosts Game 6, and the Sixers will look to maintain a perfect home record in the series while avoiding elimination. Joel Embiid (face, thumb) and Matisse Thybulle (foot) are listed as questionable for the 76ers. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out for the Heat, with Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (knee) listed as questionable.
