Rangers bring 4-game win streak into game against the Yankees

Texas Rangers (10-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (17-7, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -244, Rangers +195; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York has a 17-7 record overall and a 9-3 record in home games. The Yankees have hit 30 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Texas is 4-9 in home games and 10-14 overall. The Rangers are 6-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has six doubles, eight home runs and 18 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe has a .293 batting average to rank seventh on the Rangers, and has four doubles and a home run. Corey Seager is 10-for-39 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.