Angels and Nationals meet with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (10-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (18-11, first in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -192, Nationals +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has an 18-11 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. The Angels are 3-1 in games decided by one run.

Washington is 10-19 overall and 3-11 in home games. The Nationals are 6-12 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward is second on the Angels with 11 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and six home runs). Jared Walsh is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .351 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Yadiel Hernandez is 14-for-33 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 4-6, .295 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.