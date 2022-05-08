ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braman, OK

Oklahoma casino backed by KISS members ready to open, rock gamblers’ worlds

By David Burke
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOSRW_0fWob3nv00

The guys from KISS who founded the Rock & Brews Casino in Braman, Oklahoma, won’t be the only rock stars in the place when it opens this week.

“We all act like rock stars, but more importantly we serve rock stars,” Adam Goldberg, CEO of Rock & Brews, said. “Those who rock are our customers. We make them feel like rock stars when they come and dine, and now they play in our casino.”

Rock & Brews, co-founded by KISS icons Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, is already a nationwide chain of 20 restaurants and bars, with seven more scheduled to open in the next 16 months, Goldberg said.

Through an agreement with the Kaw Nation, Rock & Brews took over the former Southwinds Casino and built the new gaming center.

It will open to the public on Tuesday, with gates open to the public beginning at 1 p.m. Stanley and Simmons will be at the ribbon-cutting, just hours after returning from a KISS tour of South America.

It will be the first Rock & Blues-branded casino, Goldberg said, although the company has had a restaurant at a California casino for seven years and programs one “rock floor” of the multi-tiered casino.

“We’re bringing a lot of what we’ve learned along the way to the Braman facility,” he said.

In a statement, general manager Bruce McClure said the“newly built property will benefit the Kaw Nation and surrounding communities by employing 200 jobs and providing a space for locals and travelers alike to enjoy delicious food and drinks, play exciting new games and immerse themselves in all things rock ‘n’ roll.”

Wichita, about 55 miles away, is the closest large city to the casino . Tulsa is about 120 miles away, Oklahoma City 107.

That location, on I-35 at Exit 231, is advantageous for Rock & Brews, Goldberg said.

“We really like that I-35 corridor, because we believe bringing in our 150-seat restaurant is going to be a bring draw to commuters and travelers,” he said.

Goldberg calls the restaurant a “rock ‘n’ roll cathedral” for its décor and images of rock stars.

Its specialties include sweet and spicy Asian wings, the “Any Way You Want It” pizza and the Oklahoma smash burger. A grab-and-go bar will also have food by the casino floor.

Stanley and Simmons’ involvement with the restaurant chain and now with the casino isn’t just as figureheads, Goldberg said.

“We work daily with both Paul and Gene on our projects. They’re incredibly supportive of the Rock & Brews brand, since they’re co-founders of the brand,” he said. “Paul and Gene see and approve our design plans and our menus.”

There will be an indoor stage, Goldberg said, and once the weather gets warmer an outdoor patio stage will be available.

Goldberg said he hoped the casino would draw bands from Wichita, Tulsa and OKC, as well as well-respected tribute acts. Performing for the grand opening Tuesday is the AC/DC tribute act Back in Black.

Rock will be evident on the casino floor, Goldberg said. Among the 400-plus slot machines and electronic card tables will be classics played loud on the PA and videos of great concerts.

Rock & Brews is not far from the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane and is among more than 110 casinos in Oklahoma.

“What we have here is totally unique, and it cannot be found anywhere near here in Oklahoma,” Goldberg said.

Comments / 11

Davey boy
4d ago

the rock and brews isn't anything like it was supposed to be. I went by it yesterday. it was supposed to have a big hotel which is non existent. small to medium size casino. I can tell its going to be a big bomb already.

Reply(8)
7
Related
107.3 PopCrush

The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is Back for 2022 at the Castle of Muskogee!

It's back! The 26th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee is officially open. If you've never been, you're missing out. It will be open every weekend until Sunday, June 5th 2022 (06-05-22) so make plans now to visit this incredible festival. If you're into kings, queens, knights, and all things medieval you'll find it there. Plus it's only a short 3.5 hours away from Lawton, Fort Sill in Muskogee, OK.
MUSKOGEE, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s AleXa has Won the 2022 ‘American Song Contest’ on NBC!

The Sooner State was well represented by an incredible singing, rapping, and dancing K-Pop MEGA-STAR and has won the first-ever American Song Contest on NBC. Oklahoma's own AleXa from Tulsa, OK. has won the contest! A HUGE CONGRATS to her and a BIG THANK YOU for bringing the win home to Oklahoma, what an accomplishment! She was officially declared the winner yesterday (05-09-22). "Wonderland" for the WIN!
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Braman, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
AL.com

Popular Alabama band taking ‘indefinite hiatus’

CBDB, the popular Alabama-born jam band, announced Wednesday the group will take an “indefinite hiatus” beginning this summer. The band posted a message on their Facebook page “to all of our fans, friends, and family” that after the upcoming “Deebs Days” event at Avondale Brewing Company, the break will begin.
ALABAMA STATE
KLAW 101

Be on the Lookout for Giant Gators in Oklahoma Lakes this Summer!

It's like something out of a B-Horror film, those old creature features from the late seventies and eighties. However, this is not a movie, it's real-life and you could come face to face with a nightmarish prehistoric beast lurking just below the surface of Oklahoma lakes. This monster is more than capable of eating you alive, or at the very least ripping you apart. That's right we're talking about the dreaded American alligator!
LAWTON, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tropical Bird Spotted At Oxley Nature Center In Tulsa

A small bird is creating a big stir in Tulsa and that has birders flocking to Oxley Nature Center. The bird is called a "Limpkin" and the spectacle has attracted people all day to a trail at Oxley alongside Lake Sherry. They are all angling for a view of the bird which is way out of its normal range. Normally it's seen no further north than Florida.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Adam Goldberg
architecturaldigest.com

Tulsa Is in the Midst of a Massive Cultural Renaissance

Just one year ago, in the spring of 2021, a broad swath of the national media turned their attention to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the city commemorated the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. That recognition of the city’s tragic past was a long time coming and merely the beginning of an ongoing path toward real and lasting reconciliation. Through initiatives like Black Tech Street and Build in Tulsa, the city is welcoming and fostering a new generation of Black entrepreneurs, hoping to recapture the spirit that birthed Black Wall Street over a century ago.
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Nine-foot alligator found in Northeast Oklahoma lake

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Authorities euthanized an alligator measuring more than nine feet after residents reported the reptile dwelling in Claremore Lake. Wildlife personnel determined the alligator was a public hazard illegally brought to the lake. News on 6 says the alligator was unable to be trapped, therefore, game wardens...
CLAREMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamblers#Rock Stars#The Rock Brews Casino#Rock Brews#The Kaw Nation#Southwinds Casino#Rock Blues
KOCO

Oklahoma boarding school among unmarked burial sites found

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma schools were among some unmarked burial sites found at more than 50 Indian boarding schools. The federal government said that unmarked burial sites were found at more than 50 Indian boarding schools. They also said more than 500 children died while at these schools and they expect that count to go up.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
News On 6

Oasis Fresh Market Participates In 'Double Up Oklahoma' Program

A Tulsa grocery store is the first in the city to offer a program to help Tulsans struggling with food insecurity get better access to healthier foods. Oasis Fresh Market is participating in the "Double Up Oklahoma" program, which matches SNAP dollars spent on fruits and vegetables. Double Up Oklahoma...
TULSA, OK
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
378
Followers
187
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy