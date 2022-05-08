ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Salvation Army daycare openings, teachers needed

By Vanessa Rizzitano
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services has daycare openings to help working parents and guardians. Chandra Smith, who is the Director of early childhood education services...

Nurse helping others find their calling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Melba James, St. Joseph’s Health Hospital is a second home. She’s worn many hats during her 21 years working here. A friend first suggested she become a phlebotomist in the Emergency Department. “So I thought, ‘sure why not?’ I’ll try it. And I...
CNY Tuesdays: Lansing Lunchbox awarded $2,000

LANSING, N.Y. — Lansing Lunchbox has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. High school students volunteer their time to unpack and sort food for the dozens of clients who rely on Lansing Lunchbox's drive-thru giveaways as a source of food. Organizers say the pandemic has created an even bigger need for services like this, and they help feed about 130 kids every two weeks.
Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
ICU nurse mentoring the next generation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Caring for patients at St. Joseph’s Health hospital is something registered nurse Susan Kasson has been doing for the last 32 years. “I just always knew that I wanted to be a nurse,” Kasson said. Kasson attended St. Joseph’s College of Nursing and...
Syracuse City School District to host All-City Art Show

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse City School District students representing all ages and grade levels, from Pre-K programs through high schools, will have their artwork on display at the annual All-City Art Show on Friday, May 14, the district announced. There will be up to 20 students from each school...
'Everyone Can Play' bill encourages inclusion on the playground

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new piece of New York state legislation is focusing on bolstering inclusion. A grant program is aimed at helping municipalities across the state adapt new and existing recreation facilities so everyone regardless of their abilities can enjoy them. The "Everyone Can Play" bill is designed to help municipalities obtain funding up to $100,000 to renovate facilities and playgrounds so they are more wheelchair and handicap accessible.
Choose smaller recycling cart for Syracuse residents (Your Letters)

My recycling blue bin holds approximately 13 U.S. dry gallons. The article “Bye-bye, blue bins: After 30 years, Onondaga County’s recycling icons are becoming relics” (Post-Standard, April 24, 2022) states that Syracuse residents will be issued 95-gallon carts. I checked several area private haulers and they offer customers the choice of two cart sizes, typically 65 or 95 gallons. Many people in the city have smaller property lots and detached single-car garages. With a car in the garage, it will probably be impossible to store and maneuver one or two 95-gallon carts in and out of the garage. So these monstrous carts will need to stand outside. They are an eyesore.
Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
Downtown Syracuse businesses gear up for SU in-person graduation weekend

With SU graduation weekend on the horizon, local downtown Syracuse businesses are gearing up for one of their busiest weekends of the year. After a long winter and a few years of dealing with Covid-19 complications, the in-person SU graduation comes at the perfect time for downtown restaurants. “It is...
Oakwood Cemetery tours begin this month and continue all summer long

The historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Association is gearing up for an all new walking tour season starting May 15th. President Rick Naylor says there’s a lot of hidden history to hear about on the tour too. The cemetery that was established in 1859, is known to hold some of...
Syracuse-area assisted living community celebrates Salt City with outdoor bash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Syracuse-area Independent Assisted Living community recently celebrated everything great about the Salt City during an outdoor bash with live music and entertainment. The Hearth on James hosted the event for its senior residents, which featured Gannon’s ice cream cart, a live magic show from Syracuse...
Inner Harbor Battle of the Wings returns to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Inner Harbor Wing Festival is bringing wings, beer, and bands to Syracuse. The event will be held on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Syracuse Inner Harbor near the Aloft Hotel on 328 West Kirkpatrick Street.
Code enforcement sweep underway in Oswego

The city of Oswego is cracking down on landlords in an attempt to keep the streets clean during graduation season. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow says between spring cleaning and leases ending, the first few weeks of May were historically a struggle. "You would drive around for these two weeks, and...
