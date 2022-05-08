Beijing city reports 39 new local COVID infections over past 24 hours
(Corrects to show Beijing reported 39, not 38, local COVID infections during the past 24 hours in headline and paragraph 1 after statement from government)
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing reported 39 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.
The city has had a total of 727 COVID infections since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.
