ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Posts double-double Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lopez amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Progresses to light contact

According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Mavericks: Game 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch NBA playoffs online

The Phoenix Suns once again showed why they finished with the best record in the regular season after a 110-80 drubbing of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 for a 3-2 lead. The Suns will hit the road again with plans of closing out the series, while Dallas will hope it can play significantly better than its previous performance. Phoenix has the momentum going into this game after a statement win, but Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will be extra motivated to extend their series for at least a couple more days.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Reginald Preciado: Brutal results in Single-A

Preciado is hitting just .178/.197/.247 with no homers, no steals and a 2:37 BB:K for Single-A Myrtle Beach. Ouch. A highly rated prospect entering the season after last year's impressive showing in rookie ball, Preciado has struck out in nearly half of his plate appearances (48.7 percent, to be precise) this year. He had one good game May 4 against Salem, when he went 4-for-6 with two doubles and six RBI; unfortunately, that one game represents 30 percent of his hits and two-thirds of his RBI across 18 games in Single-A. The bright side for Preciado is that he's still a few days shy of his 19th birthday, so he has plenty of time to figure things out and tap into his considerable raw tools -- but considering his ugly stats in 2022 and distance from the big leagues, fantasy managers can't be blamed for moving on to prospects with more immediate upside.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brook Lopez
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Slated to start Friday

Hicks, who was scratched from Thursday's start against the Orioles, will start Friday against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. While the Cardinals didn't initially provide an explanation for starting Steven Matz on Thursday, the team simply wanted to give Hicks an additional day of rest between starts. Over his last four appearances, Hicks has posted a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 12.2 innings, and he's failed to last longer than 4.1 innings in any of his starts this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits, little else

Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the Athletics. Five Detroit players went hitless, and the team as a whole only recorded seven hits, so Cabrera couldn't produce any offense with his three base knocks. The veteran is batting a respectable .268, though he only has four extra-base hits this season, which caps his fantasy value.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bucks vs. Celtics score: Milwaukee pulls off fourth quarter comeback to steal Game 5 against Boston

The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from a berth in the Eastern Conference finals after pulling off a fourth-quarter comeback against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo was fantastic for Milwaukee all night long finishing the win with a game-high 40 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three assists while Jrue Holiday made a number of clutch plays on both ends of the floor down the stretch on his way to a 24-point, eight-rebound and eight-assist performance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Bucks#Fg
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Acuna isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Acuna appeared to be favoring his leg during Tuesday's loss to Boston, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether the 24-year-old is available off the bench remains to be seen, but Travis Demeritte will shift to right field while Orlando Arcia enters the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

The Jazz are reportedly against rebuilding, but their apparent reasoning could put them on a dangerous path

For all of the doom and gloom surrounding the Utah Jazz since their first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks, it's worth noting that this is still a team with two All-Stars in their 20s that has won 67 percent of its regular-season games over the past three seasons. This is a flawed roster, and one that probably should be shaken up, but there are far worse places to be. Utah can credibly talk itself into retooling this offseason around Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and perhaps plugging some of the defensive holes that have knocked them out of the past two postseasons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first month of the season but never found his groove offensively with a .182/.270/.273 slash line in 65 plate appearances. Abrams' playing time diminished over the past couple weeks, and he'll now head back to the Triple-A level to see more regular at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to operate as the Friars' primary shortstop, though Abrams could receive another opportunity in the majors later in the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Vierling: Sent down Wednesday

Vierling was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Vierling made the Phillies' Opening Day roster this year, but he recently fell into a short-side platoon role. After hitting .170 with two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a stolen base over 23 major-league games to the year, he'll head to Lehigh Valley, where he should see more consistent playing time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy