Bucks' Brook Lopez: Posts double-double Saturday

Preciado is hitting just .178/.197/.247 with no homers, no steals and a 2:37 BB:K for Single-A Myrtle Beach. Ouch. A highly rated prospect entering the season after last year's impressive showing in rookie ball, Preciado has struck out in nearly half of his plate appearances (48.7 percent, to be precise) this year. He had one good game May 4 against Salem, when he went 4-for-6 with two doubles and six RBI; unfortunately, that one game represents 30 percent of his hits and two-thirds of his RBI across 18 games in Single-A. The bright side for Preciado is that he's still a few days shy of his 19th birthday, so he has plenty of time to figure things out and tap into his considerable raw tools -- but considering his ugly stats in 2022 and distance from the big leagues, fantasy managers can't be blamed for moving on to prospects with more immediate upside.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO