Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for May 8

The new Pump & Pantry on South Locust Street has a drive-thru window, something that will become a feature of many Pump and Pantry locations. The new store, which opened recently, represents the new generation of Pump & Pantry stores. It is referred to as a Generation 3 store, said Charlie Bosselman, chairman and CEO of Bosselman Enterprises.
HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will feature an exhibit from artist Marcella Maley in May and June. An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., in Hastings. Wine and refreshments will be served. Maley studied...
LB840 expires in 2023, and will go before voters in the November general election for renewal. At Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council meeting, community members and business leaders advocated for continuing the city’s primary economic incentive program. A resolution was approved to bring the issue to voters again for another 10-year cycle.
A 17-year-old driver under the influence of alcohol was cited after he allegedly fled from Grand Island police early Saturday morning, possibly damaging a mailbox and two signs in the process. At about 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold Chevy Silverado near East 18th...
Misfortune is trailing Vincent Nagel while he’s in jail. Police arrested the 40-year-old Grand Island man April 26 in connection with gunshots fired the previous day at the Island Inn Motel, 2311 S. Locust St. Nagel has remained in Hall County Jail since Hall County Court Judge John Rademacher set bond at $1 million on April 27.
An intoxicated 33-year-old man who was unable to work the gas pumps at Pumpers was arrested Friday for his fourth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol. Oscar Rafael Velasquez’s driver’s license was also under a 15-year revocation. A Pumpers employee at 1904 Diers Ave. contacted police...
Randy Martin’s electric utility career is coming to a close with his upcoming retirement after forty-four years of dedicated service to the electric industry. Martin began his career in public power at Dawson Public Power District in 1978 as a line technician. He worked there for 12 years as a line technician on both the maintenance crew and the construction crew, his final six years at Dawson were spent as an apparatus technician.
A pay increase for Grand Island Police Department police chief position was approved Tuesday by the Grand Island City Council. GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf is retiring in January 2023, and the city wants to begin recruiting for the role, said Aaron Schmid, city Human Resources Director. “A salary ordinance is...
YORK – As of this past week, York entered its 34th year as formally being a Tree City USA. The Arbor Day Foundation recognized York for its efforts to promote forestry within its city limits. “York has achieved this status for many decades,” York Parks and Rec Director Cheree...
SEWARD – According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, one person died in a crash on Highway 34 this week. Officials say that at approximately 7:50 a.m., on Tuesday, May 10, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and tractor-trailer on Highway 34 near 210th Road.
The owner of a Lincoln warehouse is suing AltEn after the defunct ethanol plant failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and utilities. In a lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court on Tuesday, 3801 Harney LLC -- which is based in Davey -- said AltEn agreed to rent space at its warehouse at 3700 N.W. 12th St. in October 2019.
BROKEN BOW — Samantha Roby knew the Grand Island Northwest girls 400 relay team put together a good race. But the Viking senior didn’t realize how good it was when she put her arms up in the air after crossing the finish line. Roby joined Kyra Ray, Avyn...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gerald Beyersdorf and a teenage girl were caught street racing in north Grand Island on Monday, police said. Around 8:21 p.m., two vehicles were spotted racing each other on Capital Avenue approaching an officer, police say. According to police, “distinct engine revs” could be heard...
In the first of two races between Loren Lippincott and Michael Reimers for the District 34 legislative seat, Lippincott easily came out ahead in Tuesday’s primary. Lippincott captured 69.7% of the vote while Reimers had 30.3%. The two men will face each other again in November for the right...
OMAHA — Columbus Scotus’ dream scenario was a nightmare for Northwest. The No. 4-rated Shamrocks scored three goals in a two-minute stretch late in the first half on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Vikings Wednesday afternoon in first-round play of the Class B state tournament at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the proposal for the 2022 annexation package, which includes three areas adjacent to the city limits. The annexation package includes the Methodist Women's Hospital at 192nd and Dodge Streets, the OPPD Elkhorn Service Center at 180th Street and Old Lincoln Highway and the Pacific Renaissance Addition, which includes the Ravello 192 townhomes west of 192nd and Pacific Streets.
The first season of Bygone Book Club is now “in the books” and we would like to thank all our discussion facilitators and attendees for helping make this such a successful program. Over the past year we shared extraordinary stories about people, places and events in central Nebraska....
When Troy Arp was admitted to Grand Island Regional Medical Center with COVID on Jan. 17, he thought he’d be there a week. He got home 73 days later. Along the way, doctors weren’t sure he’d make it. During his long struggle with the coronavirus, a doctor told him they almost lost him twice.
A jury Wednesday found a 24-year-old Lincoln man not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter and a gun charge in the shooting death of another man in a central Lincoln apartment last September. Lendell Harris, visibly emotional, interjected a "thank you," after District Judge Kevin McManaman asked the presiding juror...
