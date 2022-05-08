ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola insists he'd leave Man City if club bosses ever lied to him

By Jack Gallagher
90min
90min
 4 days ago

Pep Guardiola insists he'd leave Man City if club bosses ever lied to...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Man City#Newcastle United#City#The Champions League#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

542
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy