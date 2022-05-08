York neighbors: Obituaries for May 8

YORK – The driver of a van who rolled his vehicle in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, in York County, has pleaded no contest to felony DUI. Albert Woods, Jr., 45, of Omaha, appeared in York County District Court this past week. He pleaded no contest to third offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of more than .15, a Class 3A felony. In return for his change of plea, the prosecution dismissed charges of driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor, and willful reckless driving, first offense, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

YORK COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO