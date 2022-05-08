ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

York neighbors: Obituaries for May 8

York News-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Foundation donates $100,000 to PPLP project

The York Community Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Pictured (from left) are Paige McKenzie, Julie Hoffman, Paul Jaekel, April McDaniel, Charles Harris, Kris Holoch, Katie North and Sharilyn Steube.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Business Beat -- Perennial Operations manager Randy Martin to retire

Randy Martin’s electric utility career is coming to a close with his upcoming retirement after forty-four years of dedicated service to the electric industry. Martin began his career in public power at Dawson Public Power District in 1978 as a line technician. He worked there for 12 years as a line technician on both the maintenance crew and the construction crew, his final six years at Dawson were spent as an apparatus technician.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Country star Luke Bryan to play a farm near Murdock

Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year winner at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, will appear near Murdock this fall as a part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan will play at the Stock and Hay Grain Farm on Sept. 22, he announced in a social media post. The...
MURDOCK, NE
iheart.com

2022 Omaha Annexation Package Announced

Now that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has unveiled her administration's plan to annex 177-acres of property, the Planning Board will consider the proposal June 1st, with a City Council "first reading" on June 7th. The areas to be taken in by the City of Omaha include: Methodist Women's Hospital at...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
York, NE
NebraskaTV

Four arrested for Sutherland convenience store theft

SUTHERLAND, Neb. — Four people are in jail after a Sutherland convenience store reported its bank deposit was short several thousand dollars. Michael Stroble, of North Platte, Cassandra Simmons, of Sutherland, and Megan Hubbard, of Wallace, were all arrested for theft by unlawful taking. Alicia Horn, of North Platte,...
SUTHERLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Driver, 17, flees from Grand Island police, damaging mailbox, signs

A 17-year-old driver under the influence of alcohol was cited after he allegedly fled from Grand Island police early Saturday morning, possibly damaging a mailbox and two signs in the process. At about 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold Chevy Silverado near East 18th...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scotty Gottula remembered in board election Tuesday

TECUMSEH – The May 7th death of incumbent Johnson County Board candidate Scotty Gottula will leave two challengers on the Republican ballot. Republicans will choose between David Borrenpohl of Tecumseh and Scott Buss of Sterling. Bob Gregory of Tecumseh is on the Libertarian ballot. Gottula, 66, was an 1974...
TECUMSEH, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Min#York News Times
York News-Times

Van driver and federal parolee who rolled on I-80 pleads no contest to third DUI

YORK – The driver of a van who rolled his vehicle in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, in York County, has pleaded no contest to felony DUI. Albert Woods, Jr., 45, of Omaha, appeared in York County District Court this past week. He pleaded no contest to third offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of more than .15, a Class 3A felony. In return for his change of plea, the prosecution dismissed charges of driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor, and willful reckless driving, first offense, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
YORK COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 29-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a crash in Seward County on Tuesday. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:50 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and tractor-trailer on Highway 34 near 210th Rd. The preliminary investigation...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

One dies in fatal crash on Highway 34 in Seward County

SEWARD – According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, one person died in a crash on Highway 34 this week. Officials say that at approximately 7:50 a.m., on Tuesday, May 10, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and tractor-trailer on Highway 34 near 210th Road.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
York News-Times

'Dizzy Mule' project to bring $34.5 million development to north downtown Omaha

OMAHA -- A historic building in north downtown Omaha is slated to be revamped under plans that would create commercial space and apartments in Millwork Commons, near 13th and Nicholas streets. The $34.5 million project, dubbed Dizzy Mule, creates about 18,000 square feet of commercial space as well as more...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brief blast of wind causes damage in Pierce County

PLAINVIEW, Neb. -- A brief rush of wind caused havoc in northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 2:45 p.m., high winds hit Plainview, Pierce and Norfolk, among others. According to the National Weather Service, a 64 mph wind gust hit the area. It was unique, NWS officials said, because it...
PLAINVIEW, NE
York News-Times

Stan Boehr is elected new District 3 County Commissioner

YORK – Republican voters in York County’s District 3 have chosen the new commissioner for that area of the county. While this was the Primary Election, all four candidates were Republicans and there were no other candidates with different party affiliations – so they ultimately chose the person who will be fulfilling that position in January of 2023.
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services - NCCW

LPN $3,000 sign-on bonus! We want you to join our team! Conditions apply. IMMEDIATE OPENINGS IN OUR LINCOLN, YORK, TECUMSEH, AND OMAHA FACILITIES!. Hiring rate based on nursing experience -- $23.400/hour minimum. Additional $3.00/hour facility differential for hours worked. Hours are flexible. Examples of Work. Perform patient care in a...
YORK, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Hydes Slydes

Have you ever considered putting strawberry aioli on a hamburger?. If that sounds good to you, it's time to make your way over to the Grover Inn, and give Hydes Slydes a visit. They started as a food truck, and now have their very own location to serve up their...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials ID Neligh police chief, woman involved in shooting

NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — An officer who shot a driver accused of dragging the officer with her car has been identified as Neligh Police Chief Michael Wright, according to a written statement from Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler. Abler also identified the woman shot as Josie Auld, 38, of...
NELIGH, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy