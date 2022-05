OLNEY — Two defendants from Olney have both been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the gunshot murder of a 19-year-old Olney man. Rick A. Meador, 20, pleaded guilty in Richland County Circuit Court to the killing of Kyle M. Johnson. Tara N. Haws, 35, had been convicted by a jury of murder in the same case after the mortally wounded victim had been found with multiple gunshot wounds Sept. 6, 2020, at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel streets in the city.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO