Chandler, AZ

Big go-kart venue likely in Southeast Valley

By Ken Sain, AFN Staff Writer
Ahwatukee Foothills News
 4 days ago

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is racing toward opening a mega-entertainment venue along the San Tan Loop 202 Freeway opening next year. The Chandler Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of Andretti’s new facility at the southwest corner of the freeway and. Cooper Road on April 20. The...

www.ahwatukee.com

Ahwatukee Foothills News

Flag football fever running high among girls

When word began to spread that Mountain Pointe High School was starting a girls flag football program, Trinity Wilson’s social media feed was bombarded with posts about it. “Snapchat, everybody was screenshotting it and reposting and reposting,” Wilson said. “It was crazy.”. Wilson has played basketball and...
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 3 among top moving destinations for 2021

It’s May, it is #NationalMovingMonth and Penske Truck Rental’s Top 10 Moving Destinations list is back and Phoenix remains among the top moving destinations in the U.S. Reminiscing over the past year, 2021 couldn’t have been a busier year for people on the move. Rental truck demand was incredibly robust, a trend that continues in 2022 as we enter yet another busy moving season ahead.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Gila monster found hiding in Mesa home

MESA, Ariz. — A shy Gila monster was recently found hiding inside a new home in Mesa, requiring an expert to come in and safely relocate the venomous animal to another location. Rattlesnake Solutions, a company specializing in safely removing venomous reptiles from Valley homes, was recently dispatched to...
MESA, AZ
mvprogress.com

WEDDING (May 11, 2022)

The families of Blakey Anderson and Westin Keime announce their upcoming marriage this Saturday, May 14, 2022 in the Las Vegas Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 6:00-8:00pm at the Anderson residence, 2430 N. Rice...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Alert: Unscrupulous car sellers using new technique to roll back odometers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every day, almost 200 million miles are driven on Arizona roads. Some fast. And some are a lot slower. Mile after mile, odometers turn over. Or do they?. A 3 On Your Side investigation found that not all of those miles are showing on vehicles for sale because the miles have been disappearing. “So, this is a nice-looking truck. What year is it? 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked Russel Brown. “It’s a 2008 Chevy Silverado,” Russel replied.
PHOENIX, AZ
UPI News

Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm

May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business. Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Now The World’s Oldest Rodeo® Celebrates 135 Years

As the 2022 Rodeo Theme June 28 through July 4 in Prescott, AZ. The World’s Oldest Rodeo honors the 50th celebration of Junior Bonner, Prescott’s 1972 Film Classic, and 135 years of rodeo. Rodeo takes place from June 28 through July 4 in Prescott, AZ. Prescott Frontier Days,® Inc. is pleased to present the 135th annual World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona. Independence Day and the Fourth of July week in Prescott is traditionally the busiest time of year that generates economic benefits for the entire region. With world-class rodeo and family-friendly events occurring for almost seven straight days, the World’s Oldest Rodeo is truly Prescott’s most anticipated event of the year. Rodeo fans travel from all over the world to visit Prescott during Prescott Frontier Days and to be a part of rich-western culture and history that stems back to July 4, 1888.
PRESCOTT, AZ
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Phoenix At Night

The USA’s 5th most populous city and its most populous state capital, Phoenix, is a sprawling desert metropolis in Arizona. Outdoorsy types will find lots to explore as the city sits at the edge of the Sonoran Desert. Known for cattle, cotton, citrus, copper and its climate, Phoenix is also a fantastic city for museums, food, spas and golf courses.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

McClintock bridge over the US 60 in Tempe safe to reopen after small cracks found

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The McClintock Drive overpass at the U.S. 60 in Tempe is safe to reopen after crews found small cracks on a bridge support beam, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT bridge inspectors say the bridge can carry drivers and have told the City of Tempe. At about 4:30pm, ADOT said they deemed the bridge safe for drivers and now one lane will be open in both directions.
TEMPE, AZ

