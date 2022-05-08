ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Saber of Park State Bank named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Heartland Award Finalist

Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Tuesday announced that David Saber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park State Bank, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Heartland Award finalist.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

David Saber was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria –

entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and

attributes.

“It is humbling to be named a Heartland Award finalist among an exceptional group of leaders. It

is not without the extraordinary hard work, time and effort of our entire organization and our

valued clients that this honor would be possible”, said Saber, Chairman and Chief

Executive Officer of Park Financial Group and Park State Bank.

Park State Bank now ranks as one of the larger independently owned banks in Minnesota. The

organization takes great pride in our exceptional, personalized service and commitment to the communities we serve. Since 2015, the bank has grown from $35 million in assets and two locations to over $1.1 billion and operating 16 locations, a loan production office

and successful mortgage division, all in communities across Minnesota. Thank you to our valued clients and wonderful employees, Park State Bank has received a number of local and national accolades for its recent success.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 9, 2022 at The Fillmore Minneapolis. The

regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are

presented by PNC Bank. In the Heartland, sponsors also include Twin Cities Business, Padilla,

Salo LLC and Colliers International.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for

unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity

that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences

that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the

world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than

145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World

Entrepreneur Of The Year title.

Community Policy