Seeking contestants for Little Miss Gilbert

GILBERT — The Little Miss Gilbert contest is seeking participants to represent the city on the 3rd and 4th of July.

The competition is open to girls ages 5-12 who reside in Gilbert, Sparta, Hutter, McKinley and Genoa. The winner will be determined by the sale of $1 raffle tickets, and she will represent Gilbert in the July 3 and 4 parades, along with other area parades.

To apply call Barb Kern at 218-360-0929 or Linda Currie at 218-780-8070. The contest is sponsored by the Gilbert 3rd of July Committee.

A pizza party kickoff will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Gilbert City Hall. Candidates who have called Kern or Currie to register are invited. Also, girls who have not registered in advance are invited to the pizza party, and registration can be done at that time.

Family members are welcome at the pizza party.