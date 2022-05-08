Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, Wadena, West Becker, West Marshall, West Otter Tail, West Polk and Wilkin. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Traill and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of thunderstorms is expected to bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall late this afternoon and into the evening. Widespread 1 inch totals are expected with the potential for some areas to see 2 to 4 inches as thunderstorms may move over the same locations. These amounts combined with the saturated soils would lead to increased or prolonged flooding in already impacted areas or potentially another round of flash or overland flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

