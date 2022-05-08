ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND MUCH OF THE SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Timing...Noon to 9 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
HALE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sheridan and western Graham Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Park, or 8 miles north of Quinter, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Morland around 1255 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Phillips County through 145 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Edmond, or 16 miles north of Hill City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Logan around 125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Prairie View and Long Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Billings, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux; Stark; Stutsman; Wells; Williams HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of western and central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Laramie County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; South Laramie Range Foothills Thunderstorms will impact portions of western Laramie and south central Platte Counties through 1145 AM MDT At 1106 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Iron Mountain to 7 miles west of Warren Af Base. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong cross winds along I-25 will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Ranchettes and Warren AFB. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 12 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Isanti, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Isanti; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1155 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Princeton, or 22 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Zimmerman, Princeton, Orrock, Santiago, Spencer Brook, Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...El Paso County, and Huerfano County Below 7500 Feet, mainly along and west of I-25. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any wildfire that ignites will rapidly spread.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona High Heat Index Values This Afternoon Record breaking temperatures combined with high relative humidities will result in heat indices reaching from 95 to 100 degrees or more for many locations this afternoon. If spending an extensive amount of time outside today or if vulnerable to heat illness, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun. For more detailed information on the heat forecast: www.weather.gov/arx/wbgt4
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek High Heat Index Values This Afternoon Record breaking temperatures combined with high relative humidities will result in heat indices reaching from 95 to 100 degrees or more for many locations this afternoon. If spending an extensive amount of time outside today or if vulnerable to heat illness, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun. For more detailed information on the heat forecast: www.weather.gov/arx/wbgt4
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS AND NORTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 1207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Foreston, or 25 miles northeast of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foreston, Granite Ledge, Pease, Oak Park and Rum River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chisago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chisago THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHISAGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Twin Cities.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1243 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grafton, Park River, Minto, Hoople, Fordville, Edinburg, Forest River, Pisek, Warsaw, Oakwood, Forest River Colony, Veseleyville, Inkster, Auburn, Voss, Nash, Conway, Mandt, Big Woods and Cashel.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walsh FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Pembina, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, Wadena, West Becker, West Marshall, West Otter Tail, West Polk and Wilkin. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Traill and Western Walsh. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of thunderstorms is expected to bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall late this afternoon and into the evening. Widespread 1 inch totals are expected with the potential for some areas to see 2 to 4 inches as thunderstorms may move over the same locations. These amounts combined with the saturated soils would lead to increased or prolonged flooding in already impacted areas or potentially another round of flash or overland flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1155 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Princeton, or 22 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Zimmerman, Princeton, Orrock, Santiago, Spencer Brook, Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Bathgate, Leroy, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes, Akra and Joliette.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN

Community Policy