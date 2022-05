Piedmont HealthCare welcomes the return of Dr. Robert Reindollar, MD, to the Piedmont HealthCare Gastroenterology office at 208 Old Mocksville Road. Reindollar has served this community for almost 20 years and holds board certifications in gastroenterology and internal medicine. During his most recent academic position outside of this community, Reindollar continued to serve Iredell County residents who had valued and trusted him as their GI physician. He now returns home and joins Dr. Brandon Marion at PHC Gastroenterology to continue care for those patients and support the GI needs of Statesville, Mooresville, Troutman and beyond.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO