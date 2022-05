THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Moms, this day's for you

The junior struck out eight in an 8-4 win over Post Falls last week, earning the Vikings their first league title since 2016. For the season, Schmidt came into Tuesday’s 5A Region 1 tournament with a 12-1 record, a 2.833 ERA, and 87 strikeouts in 84 innings pitched. She’s also batting .383, with a pair of home runs. “She’s hit well, and she’s pitched well,” Coeur d’Alene coach Bobbi Darretta said. “Last year she didn’t hit for us, so we’ve been working on her hitting; that’s been a huge difference. She’s really stepped up this season; she really has put her time in. And she’s so coachable.”

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO