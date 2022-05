I am passionate about Idaho. Think about it. We have a representative government. If we don’t vote, our sovereignty is lost and our way of life dies. My love and passion beat strongest for Idahoans who in 1890 chose to become a new state, the 43rd, in this great nation. They knew that Idaho was conceived in liberty and then dedicated themselves to the proposition, that all men and women are created equal. Joyfully we have the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to that proposition with our vote.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO