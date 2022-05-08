ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for May 8

Kearney Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

kearneyhub.com

Kearney Hub

Kearney Family YMCA fundraising 90% complete for expansion project

KEARNEY — John Cochran, 102, sat in a lawn chair in front of the Kearney Family YMCA as crowds gathered Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking of the Y’s $8.8 million addition. Cochran, who still works out regularly at the Y, was delighted to participate in the ceremony. “This...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Centennial Neighborhood clean set for Saturday

KEARNEY — The Centennial Neighborhood Association is planning its spriong cleanup for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Self-serve Dumpsters will be available to dispose of unwanted junk to declutter properties. Excluded items include yard waste, appliances, concrete, tires and chemicals. Cub Scout Pack 135 will be collecting recyclable metals as a...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Regional Medical Center wins national safety honor

KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This recognizes KRMC’s achievements in protecting its patients from preventable harm and error. The Hospital Safety Grade A is widely considered the gold standard in patient safety. Only two...
KEARNEY, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
Kearney, NE
Obituaries
Kearney Hub

Jack of all trades, Shelton grad goes from farm kid to farmer

GIBBON — When asked to define himself in a few words, Noah Summers’ first answer was, “Hardworking, and I’m passionate in everything I do.”. But he revealed the core Noah by adding, “I’m a full-blooded farm kid.”. The Shelton High School senior plans to...
SHELTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln warehouse sues AltEn for failing to pay $225,000 in rent, utilities

The owner of a Lincoln warehouse is suing AltEn after the defunct ethanol plant failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and utilities. In a lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court on Tuesday, 3801 Harney LLC -- which is based in Davey -- said AltEn agreed to rent space at its warehouse at 3700 N.W. 12th St. in October 2019.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island Central Catholic grad has strong family with a special story

GRAND ISLAND - There was a big crowd cheering for Wargak Tut Sunday. This time, however, it wasn't to cheer the Grand Island Central Catholic multi-sport athlete at a game or meet. It was be for a moment even bigger when Tut graduated as part of the GICC Class of 2022, where he spent three years at the school as a student, athlete, mentor and leader.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Holdrege elementary teacher inspired by mom, honored by national group

HOLDREGE — Teaching art runs in the family for Schyler Brundrett. Her mom, Brandy Edgren, is the art teacher at Holdrege Middle School, and Brundrett teaches art at Holdrege Elementary School. “She has always been somebody I look up to,” Brundrett said about her mom. She graduated with...
HOLDREGE, NE
#Obituary
Kearney Hub

Nearly 700 teachers are projected to leave OPS by July 1

The number of teachers resigning from the Omaha Public Schools is projected to skyrocket 80% from last year as more educators prepare to exit the district in the wake of problems exacerbated by the pandemic. The departures are coming amid a national staff shortage in public school districts, which has...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High tennis finishes in top three at Lincoln invite

LINCOLN — The Kearney High tennis team finished fifth Saturday at the Lincoln East Invitational. The Bearcats finished third at three of the four divisions, and seventh in the fourth, to total 72 points. Lincoln East won the tournament with 96 points, winning one division and finishing second in two others.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney sends $35,000 to Opava to aid Ukrainians

KEARNEY — Having received $35,000 in donations from Kearney and its residents, Tomas Navratil, the lord mayor of Opava, Czech Republic, has sent a sincere thank you to Kearney. “On behalf of the citizens of Opava and the war refugees from Ukraine, I thank you for your generous donation,”...
KEARNEY, NE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kearney Hub

Kearney High tennis wraps up 10-0 dual season

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team edged Grand Island 5-4 to end its dual season with a 10-0 record. The Bearcats won on the strength of their singles play as Olivia Flood, Emma Heacock, Meghan Dahlke and Paige Moffett came out on top with Dahlke needing to win the tie-breacker to salvage the team win.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Thursday, May 12 weather update for Nebraska

As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

3 dead after SUV crashes into PA train station

A speeding sport utility vehicle smashed into a commuter rail station early Tuesday, killing the driver and two pedestrians and injuring a third person, police said. The SUV driver went out of control on a bend in the roadway and traveled diagonally across an intersection before jumping a curb and slammed into a turnstile and then the wall of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's Kensington and Allegheny station shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. "It sounded like a bomb went off and everyone started running away," witness Ariana Kmecak told WPVI-TV. The SUV driver, a female pedestrian and a male pedestrian were pronounced dead at the scene. Another pedestrian was taken to Temple University Hospital in serious but stable condition. The names of the victims weren't immediately released. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a police officer on patrol in the area saw and heard the vehicle and reported that it was "obviously travelling at a very, very high rate of speed." The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Kearney Hub

Sioux City ends Storm's dream season with shutout

SIOUX CITY — Alex Tracy couldn’t hold back the tears. Then the back-up goalie for the Sioux City Musketeers, he remembered what the feeling was like last season, seeing Fargo celebrate on its home ice in the 2021 Clark Cup Playoffs. Tracy and the Musketeers each got their...
SIOUX CITY, IA

