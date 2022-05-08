ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Call for vendors

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by San Juan County Parks & Fair Department. Calling all vendors for the Spring Flea...

350 volunteers made the Spring Great Islands Clean-up a success

Thank you to the 350 dedicated volunteers who collected 3,500 pounds of litter on Orcas, San Juan, Shaw, and Lopez Islands during this year’s Spring Great Islands Clean-up. One hundred seventy-three miles of island roads and beaches are now much cleaner!. “The Spring Great Islands Clean-up was such a...
COVID update

Submitted by San Juan County. Over the course of the past 5 weeks and since the last update on Friday April 1, there have been 115 new confirmed or probable cases in San Juan County. Current case count is now 1390. Note that these numbers do not include suspect cases (positive over-the-counter home tests). The following represents current confirmed or probable cases reported across the islands.
Public hearing scheduled to remove Orcas planning commissioner

A public hearing has been scheduled for the removal of San Juan County Planning Commissioner Steve Smith of Orcas Island, on May 17 at 9:15 a.m. “There are legal requirements to remove a planning commissioner … and I believe we have crossed that barrier,” San Juan County Council member Cindy Wolf told her fellow commissioners during an April 19 regular meeting.
OPALCO 2022 Board Election Results: Madsen, Silverstein and Whitfield

On Saturday, April 30, Bill Severson of the member Election and Governance Committee announced the results of OPALCO’s Board of Director election at the Annual Meeting held via Zoom. In District 1 (San Juan et al), Mark Madsen retained his position with 995 votes; followed by challengers Jessa Madosky with 595 and Steven Carelton with 527. In Districts 3 and 4 (Lopez, Decatur, et. al.), the two unopposed candidates were voted in: Brian Silverstein received 1,724 votes and Jerry Whitfield received 1,654 votes. A total of 2,213 ballots were cast, which represents 19.24% of the membership.
Summer soccer is here

Don’t miss out on your chance to join our recreational summer soccer league! Refereed games are played on Tuesday and/or Thursday evenings from May to July at John O. Linde Community Park, ending with a championship tournament. New this year: Every player must register individually. The minimum number of...
