Call for vendors

On Saturday, April 30, Bill Severson of the member Election and Governance Committee announced the results of OPALCO’s Board of Director election at the Annual Meeting held via Zoom. In District 1 (San Juan et al), Mark Madsen retained his position with 995 votes; followed by challengers Jessa Madosky with 595 and Steven Carelton with 527. In Districts 3 and 4 (Lopez, Decatur, et. al.), the two unopposed candidates were voted in: Brian Silverstein received 1,724 votes and Jerry Whitfield received 1,654 votes. A total of 2,213 ballots were cast, which represents 19.24% of the membership.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO