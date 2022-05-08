ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Generals topple Maulers for third consecutive victory

By Ted Holmlund
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The New Jersey Generals are on a roll.

The Generals (3-1) toppled the Pittsburgh Maulers, 21-13 on Saturday at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. for their third consecutive victory.

The Generals’ two-quarterback attack was the difference again. Luis Perez went 11 of 14 for 102 yards while D’Andre Johnson finished 9 of 10 for 98 yards and a touchdown for the North Division leaders.

New Jersey grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Johnson threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Moore who had three receptions for 104 yards.

After Pittsburgh kicked a field goal, the Generals answered with another touchdown in the second quarter, capped off by a 7-yard run by KaVontae Turpin, to take a 14-3 lead. Turpin had a strong game on the ground for the Generals, rushing for 57 yards on 10 carries.

Alonzo Moore came to play this afternoon 💯

3 rec | 104 receiving yards | 1 TD pic.twitter.com/IbeuMU4B1U

— New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) May 7, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Maulers cut the deficit to 14-10 late in the second quarter on a Garrett Greshek touchdown run.

The Generals extended their lead again in the third quarter on Darius Victor’s 3-yard touchdown run. Victor had four carries for 37 yards.

Pittsburgh answered with a field goal to close out the scoring.

One lowlight for the Generals? Nick Rose missed two field goals that might have put the game out of reach sooner for New Jersey.

