Presidential Election

Arcade Fire seemingly speak out about abortion rights during ‘SNL’ performance

By Ali Shutler
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcade Fire appeared on Saturday Night Live last night (May 7), performing two tracks from ‘WE’ and seemingly speaking out about abortion rights. Earlier this week, a leaked draft from the US Supreme Court suggested the organisation is preparing to overturn Roe V. Wade – a 1973 ruling that made abortion...

