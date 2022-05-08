ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Contributes 25 points in Game 3 win

 4 days ago

Holiday totaled 25 points (11-30 FG, 3-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's...

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Progresses to light contact

According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A...
Jrue Holiday
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Suns vs. Mavericks: Game 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch NBA playoffs online

The Phoenix Suns once again showed why they finished with the best record in the regular season after a 110-80 drubbing of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 for a 3-2 lead. The Suns will hit the road again with plans of closing out the series, while Dallas will hope it can play significantly better than its previous performance. Phoenix has the momentum going into this game after a statement win, but Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will be extra motivated to extend their series for at least a couple more days.
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Slated to start Friday

Hicks, who was scratched from Thursday's start against the Orioles, will start Friday against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. While the Cardinals didn't initially provide an explanation for starting Steven Matz on Thursday, the team simply wanted to give Hicks an additional day of rest between starts. Over his last four appearances, Hicks has posted a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 12.2 innings, and he's failed to last longer than 4.1 innings in any of his starts this year.
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
NHL
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits, little else

Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the Athletics. Five Detroit players went hitless, and the team as a whole only recorded seven hits, so Cabrera couldn't produce any offense with his three base knocks. The veteran is batting a respectable .268, though he only has four extra-base hits this season, which caps his fantasy value.
Bucks vs. Celtics score: Milwaukee pulls off fourth quarter comeback to steal Game 5 against Boston

The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from a berth in the Eastern Conference finals after pulling off a fourth-quarter comeback against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo was fantastic for Milwaukee all night long finishing the win with a game-high 40 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three assists while Jrue Holiday made a number of clutch plays on both ends of the floor down the stretch on his way to a 24-point, eight-rebound and eight-assist performance.
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Demoted amid season-long slump

The Cardinals optioned DeJong to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since slugging a career-high 30 home runs in 2019 and earning an All-Star nod, DeJong hasn't come close to replicating that performance in the two-plus seasons that have followed. He was off to an especially brutal start to the 2022 campaign, having slashed just .130/.209/.208 with a career-worst 29.1 percent strikeout rate. The Cardinals will send DeJong down to Memphis with the hope that he finds his swing and recaptures some confidence at the plate, but at least for now, his time as the big club's everyday shortstop is over. Tommy Edman is expected to slide over from second base to play shortstop in the short term, while Brendan Donovan will be first in line to get a look as St. Louis' primary option at the keystone.
The Jazz are reportedly against rebuilding, but their apparent reasoning could put them on a dangerous path

For all of the doom and gloom surrounding the Utah Jazz since their first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks, it's worth noting that this is still a team with two All-Stars in their 20s that has won 67 percent of its regular-season games over the past three seasons. This is a flawed roster, and one that probably should be shaken up, but there are far worse places to be. Utah can credibly talk itself into retooling this offseason around Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and perhaps plugging some of the defensive holes that have knocked them out of the past two postseasons.
NBA

