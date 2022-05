The regular season is wrapped up and we are already almost one-third of the way through the play-offs. There is no time to hang around in the Sky Bet EFL. As ever, it has been a roller coaster of a season: Aleksandar Mitrovic broke records as he fired Fulham to the Championship title, Derby bravely fought relegation against all the odds, Wigan found their way out of League One and Forest Green were promoted to the third tier for the first time in their history.

