Lindsey Graham recorded kissing up to Trump

By Meaghan Ellis
 4 days ago
This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is being slammed amid the emergence of new audio that captures him sucking up to former President Donald Trump again. According to HuffPost, the audio was released by The New York Times' Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, The Times' reporters appeared on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah where they aired the clip which features the Republican lawmaker doting on Trump during a speakerphone conversation.

Although Graham initially criticized the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, the audio captures him singing a very different tune. The phone conversation was reportedly recorded when Trump took a call from Graham during an interview for the reporters' book, "This Will Not Pass."

Per HuffPost: "Trump puts Graham on speakerphone and asks him to tell the journalists if he's actually any good at golf. Graham proceeds to fawn over Trump's skills on the course, saying Trump even started to help him with his own game."

After listing to the conversation, the group offered their reaction to it and Burns offered a stinging rebuke of it saying, "I think just hearing in real-time in front of us, this sort of dancing monkey routine was really an extraordinary moment."

Burns and Martin's book, "This Will Not Pass," was released on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Trevor Noah
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
