Atascosa County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Dimmit; Edwards; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND MUCH OF THE SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Timing...Noon to 9 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
HALE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Isanti, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Isanti; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1155 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Princeton, or 22 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Zimmerman, Princeton, Orrock, Santiago, Spencer Brook, Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona High Heat Index Values This Afternoon Record breaking temperatures combined with high relative humidities will result in heat indices reaching from 95 to 100 degrees or more for many locations this afternoon. If spending an extensive amount of time outside today or if vulnerable to heat illness, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun. For more detailed information on the heat forecast: www.weather.gov/arx/wbgt4
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Lamb, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Lamb; Parmer; Swisher RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND MUCH OF THE SOUTH PLAINS * Timing...Noon to 8 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Laramie County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; South Laramie Range Foothills Thunderstorms will impact portions of western Laramie and south central Platte Counties through 1145 AM MDT At 1106 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Iron Mountain to 7 miles west of Warren Af Base. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong cross winds along I-25 will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Ranchettes and Warren AFB. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 12 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1155 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Princeton, or 22 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Zimmerman, Princeton, Orrock, Santiago, Spencer Brook, Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Billings, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux; Stark; Stutsman; Wells; Williams HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of western and central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sheridan and western Graham Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Park, or 8 miles north of Quinter, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Morland around 1255 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Marathon; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON Record breaking temperatures combined with high relative humidities will result in heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees across central Wisconsin east to the Fox Valley this afternoon. If you are spending an extensive amount of time outside this afternoon or if you are vulnerable to heat illness, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Burnett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR WESTERN PINE AND SOUTHWESTERN BURNETT COUNTIES At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rock Creek, or near Pine City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pine City, Hinckley, Sandstone, Rock Creek, Grantsburg, Trade Lake, Askov, Brook Park, Branstad, Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area, Randall, Finlayson, Grindstone Lake Pine County, Falun, Phantom Lake, Chengwatana State Forest, Banning State Park, Saint Croix State Park, Four Corners, and Alpha. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Yukon River at Stevens Village. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Possible rapid rise in water levels due to ice jams and ice jam flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...El Paso County, and Huerfano County Below 7500 Feet, mainly along and west of I-25. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any wildfire that ignites will rapidly spread.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Benton; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne; Stearns URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED Thunderstorms with heavy rain will continue to cause minor flooding in the following counties Kanabec...Mille Lacs...Isanti...Benton...Sherburne...Stearns Morrison * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1221 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Some lingering ponding and lowland flooding will continue after the storms have cleared the area. * Some locations that will experience minor flooding include St. Cloud, Little Falls, Cambridge, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, St. Joseph, Isanti, Zimmerman, Princeton, Becker, Cold Spring and Mora.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chisago; Isanti; Kanabec The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kanabec County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Chisago County in east central Minnesota Northeastern Isanti County in east central Minnesota * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Brunswick, or 11 miles north of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grasston around 1255 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN

