Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Burnett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR WESTERN PINE AND SOUTHWESTERN BURNETT COUNTIES At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rock Creek, or near Pine City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pine City, Hinckley, Sandstone, Rock Creek, Grantsburg, Trade Lake, Askov, Brook Park, Branstad, Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area, Randall, Finlayson, Grindstone Lake Pine County, Falun, Phantom Lake, Chengwatana State Forest, Banning State Park, Saint Croix State Park, Four Corners, and Alpha. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
