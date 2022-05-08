Is Manchester City vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle , beaten by Liverpool last weekend, face a second Premier League title rival in succession as they travel to take on Manchester City .

Eddie Howe’s side will hope to continue a disappointing week for their opponents, who were knocked out of the Champions League.

That last-four exit to Real Madrid leaves league success as Manchester City’s only route to a major trophy this year.

The reverse fixture in December finished with Pep Guardiola’s side comfortable 4-0 winners.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester City vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage set to start at 4pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Manchester City win 1/5

Draw 38/5

Newcastle win 20/1

Prediction

Newcastle take an early lead, but Manchester City are able to reset and keep their title chase on track. Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle