ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Manchester City vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mORRl_0fWo69oD00

Newcastle , beaten by Liverpool last weekend, face a second Premier League title rival in succession as they travel to take on Manchester City .

Eddie Howe’s side will hope to continue a disappointing week for their opponents, who were knocked out of the Champions League.

That last-four exit to Real Madrid leaves league success as Manchester City’s only route to a major trophy this year.

Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

The reverse fixture in December finished with Pep Guardiola’s side comfortable 4-0 winners.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester City vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage set to start at 4pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Manchester City win 1/5

Draw 38/5

Newcastle win 20/1

Prediction

Newcastle take an early lead, but Manchester City are able to reset and keep their title chase on track. Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne scores four as Manchester City thrash Wolves to close in on title

It was supposed to be Liverpool who were doing the quadruple, not Kevin De Bruyne. But, just as Manchester City agreed to sign a scorer, De Bruyne proved they already have one, borrowing Erling Haaland’s prolific streak and his trademark celebration. The £51 million Norwegian should be a guarantee of goals next year but De Bruyne has garnished his all-round excellence with four in a game to make this the most productive season of his stellar career. He took his tally to 19 with a performance of extraordinary dominance. On nights like this, City may not need Haaland. With displays...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Kevin De Bruyne nets four

Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals as Manchester City restored a three-point lead at the Premier League summit with a 5-1 win at Wolves.The playmaker rattled in a left-footed hat-trick inside the opening 24 minutes and added another on the hour as City demonstrated the firepower they have even before Erling Haaland arrives next season.City’s victory was also an emphatic response to title rivals Liverpool’s success over Aston Villa the previous night and tightened their grip on the title race with just two games to play.The De Bruyne show was briefly interrupted by a Leander Dendoncker strike early on but a late Raheem Sterling tap-in ensured they would score five for a second successive game.With the extra insurance of a goal difference now plus seven better than their Merseyside rivals, City are closing in on their fourth title in five seasons. Read More Kevin De Bruyne scores four as Manchester City thrash Wolves to close in on title
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd clinch FA Youth Cup in front of record crowd at Old Trafford

Alejandro Garnacho fired Manchester United to their first FA Youth Cup win since 2011 as Nottingham Forest were edged out in front of a record-breaking crowd at Old Trafford.There were 67,492 in attendance for Wednesday’s final, smashing the competition’s previous record of 38,187, as the Red Devils’ teenagers provided a much-needed boost at the end of a wretched season for the club.United captain Rhys Bennett’s opener had been cancelled out when Joshua Powell’s shot all too easily beat Radek Vitek just before half-time, but Travis Binnion’s under-18s were not to be denied.Garnacho replicated Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration after firing home a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton inch further clear of trouble but cannot break through at Watford

Everton put further distance between themselves and the bottom three but could only play out a lacklustre goalless draw at already-relegated Watford.Frank Lampard’s side went into the match having taken 10 points from five matches which had lifted them out of the relegation zone and up to 16th, one point ahead of Burnley and Leeds.Sunday’s victory at Leicester was Everton’s first on the road in the Premier League since August but they were unable to follow it up with a second as the Hornets recorded their first post-pandemic clean sheet at Vicarage Road.The Toffees struggled despite coming up against a...
ALEX IWOBI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jesus
Person
Eddie Howe
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne steals the show as Manchester City move three points clear

Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals as Manchester City restored a three-point lead at the Premier League summit with a 5-1 win at Wolves.The playmaker rattled in a left-footed hat-trick inside the opening 24 minutes and added another on the hour as City demonstrated the firepower they have even before Erling Haaland arrives next season.City’s victory was also an emphatic response to title rivals Liverpool’s success over Aston Villa the previous night and tightened their grip on the title race with just two games to play.The De Bruyne show was briefly interrupted by a Leander Dendoncker strike early on but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Vardy double helps Leicester to comfortable win over Norwich

Jamie Vardy’s double helped ease Leicester past relegated Norwich.The striker’s second-half brace and James Maddison’s goal lifted the Foxes to 10th in the Premier League with a 3-0 win.Victory against the rock-bottom Canaries ended a seven-game winless run but the hosts barely needed to get out of second gear.Angus Gunn made several fine saves for Norwich and Teemu Pukki hit the post but the Canaries were left wanting after the break.Dean Smith’s side slipped to a 12th defeat in 14 games and are just playing out time before their return to the Championship.Gunn, in for the dropped Tim Krul, last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton miss opportunity to move clear of Leeds after being held by relegated Watford

There were times at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night when you had to remind yourself that this match between Watford and Everton meant something. Everton still had work to do to preserve their top-flight status, and Watford, relegation confirmed last weekend, had pride to play for.And yet, on 75 minutes, as Everton tried to go for the win, but not too much, Watford fans began a rendition of “we’ve lost the ball” – occasionally ramping up the volume for “we’ve got the ball” - that only came to an end when applause filled the air for Craig Cathcart’s substitution. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic set to miss FA Cup final after Dan James challenge

Thomas Tuchel expects Mateo Kovacic to miss Saturday’s FA Cup final after Dan James’ reckless challenge in Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Leeds.Kovacic was forced off in the 30th minute with an ankle injury, shortly after James had been shown a straight red card for his high tackle on the Croatia midfielder.Chelsea cruised to victory and edged Leeds deeper into the relegation mire through Mason Mount’s early opener and second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku.Fantastic support tonight, thank you! 👏 pic.twitter.com/XMOCtpmoHG— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 11, 2022But boss Tuchel said the satisfaction of his side’s timely return to form...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Kick Off#The Champions League#Real Madrid#Cancelo#Almiron Wood
The Independent

Manchester United-bound Erik Ten Hag leads Ajax to Eredivisie title

Sebastien Haller scored his 32nd goal of the season as Ajax, managed by Manchester United-bound Erik Ten Hag, romped to the Eredivisie title with a 5-0 demolition of Heerenveen.The Ivory Coast striker converted a 38th-minute penalty with his side already leading 2-0 through Nicolas Tagliafico and Steven Berghuis strikes, and second-half goals from substitute Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez completed the rout.That left the Amsterdam club four points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven despite their 3-2 home win over NEC Nijmegen.Ivan Perisic scored twice in extra-time as reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan came from behind to snatch a dramatic...
SOCCER
The Independent

5 key games of Celtic’s campaign as title returns to Parkhead

Celtic have been crowned Scottish champions for the 10th time in 11 seasons.The Hoops recovered from a slow start to the campaign to regain the cinch Premiership title from Rangers.Here the PA news agency looks back on five key games in the title race.Aberdeen 1 Celtic 2Celtic had lost their first three away matches of the league season and not won in eight months on the road in Scotland before facing the Dons on October 3. They had not even been in the lead away from home since beating St Johnstone in February 2021 before Kyogo Furuhashi headed them in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Celtic regain Premiership title with draw at Dundee United

Celtic regained the Premiership title with a game to spare despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United at Tannadice.A large travelling Hoops support descended on Tayside knowing anything other than defeat would see their team crowned champions for a 10th time in 11 seasons after Rangers interrupted their run of dominance last term.Celtic looked set to get over the line in victorious fashion when Giorgos Giakoumakis opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the campaign after the break but Dylan Levitt hit back for the hosts.In the end, it was a result that suited both teams...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy