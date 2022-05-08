Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

After a midweek Champions League exit, Manchester City take on Newcastle aiming to rebound in the Premier League .

Pep Guardiola’s side now remain in just a single competition, topping the table with just four games left but needing to hold off Liverpool.

Their opponents showed last week that they will pose a danger, nearly stealing a point from Manchester City’s title rivals.

Eddie Howe has lost every Premier League game against Manchester City during his managerial career.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester City vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage set to start at 4pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Manchester City win 1/5

Draw 38/5

Newcastle win 20/1

Prediction

Newcastle take an early lead, but Manchester City are able to reset and keep their title chase on track. Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle