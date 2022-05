Manchester City vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester City will hope to put their Champions League disappointment behind them with Newcastle United the visitors to the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid stunned Pep Guardiola’s side with an extra-time triumph over two lung-busting legs, with 120 midweek minutes likely to have significantly fatigued some of the Manchester City manager’s squad.

Eddie Howe will hope to capitalise, with his Newcastle team performing well against Liverpool last time out, albeit in defeat.

Howe may be boosted by the return of a couple of high-profile injury absentees.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester City vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League , with coverage set to start at 4pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Odds

Manchester City win 1/5

Draw 38/5

Newcastle win 20/1

Prediction

Newcastle take an early lead, but Manchester City are able to reset and keep their title chase on track. Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle