Public Safety

Hundreds of bulletproof vests meant for Ukraine stolen

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
 4 days ago

Hundreds of bulletproof vests that were ready to be transported to Ukraine have been stolen, as NYPD hunt six suspects .

They've released the images of six people they believe were associated with the robbery in the Ukrainian Congress at New York 's East Village , where the vests were loaded into three different vehicles, including a white van.

The theft happened on 15 March with the building's workers seeing signs of forced entry, and those responsible are yet to be caught.

Mouse65
4d ago

Wow.... Now not only do we have a gun problem, but THEY are bullet proof as well. May as well put NY on lock down. Because they are going to feel unstoppable!

39
Seth Lebeaux
4d ago

uh.. look this is what happens when you empower criminals and have a scuzzy bail reform system

53
rob
4d ago

The good side of this story,….. I’m sure they sure will be utilized in New York!

30
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

