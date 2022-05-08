Drake: ‘Drunk’ rapper filmed teasing NBC Sports news crew for trying to wrap up interview at Kentucky Derby

A “drunk” Drake was filmed teasing a news crew at the Kentucky Derby as they attempted to wrap up an interview.

The Canadian rapper was at the horse-racing event with his friend and rellow rap star Jack Harlow , who was being interview by NBC Sports.

Drake walked into shot and worked his way into the segment, telling the reporters: “I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,. And we’re drunk.”

He then clarified: “He’s sober. I’m drunk.”

After the pair discussed what bets they had placed, Drake noticed the camera crew signalling for the reporters to wrap things up.

However, the rapper teased them, stating: “You can’t give it the wrap it up signal. What are you gonna cut to? What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?”

The reporter, having to think on his feet, replied: “You know what I’m gonna tell ’em? I’ma tell ’em, ‘Just hold on, we’re going home.’”

“Hold On, We're Going Home” is a song released by Drake in 2013.

The pair were at the event to film a music video for their collaboration “Churchill Downs”, which is named ater a famous Kentucky Derby racecourse. Harlow is a native of Louisville where the event takes place.