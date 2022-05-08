ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drake: ‘Drunk’ rapper filmed teasing NBC Sports news crew for trying to wrap up interview at Kentucky Derby

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FjNY_0fWo3PmP00

A “drunk” Drake was filmed teasing a news crew at the Kentucky Derby as they attempted to wrap up an interview.

The Canadian rapper was at the horse-racing event with his friend and rellow rap star Jack Harlow , who was being interview by NBC Sports.

Drake walked into shot and worked his way into the segment, telling the reporters: “I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,. And we’re drunk.”

He then clarified: “He’s sober. I’m drunk.”

After the pair discussed what bets they had placed, Drake noticed the camera crew signalling for the reporters to wrap things up.

However, the rapper teased them, stating: “You can’t give it the wrap it up signal. What are you gonna cut to? What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?”

The reporter, having to think on his feet, replied: “You know what I’m gonna tell ’em? I’ma tell ’em, ‘Just hold on, we’re going home.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmEqM_0fWo3PmP00

“Hold On, We're Going Home” is a song released by Drake in 2013.

The pair were at the event to film a music video for their collaboration “Churchill Downs”, which is named ater a famous Kentucky Derby racecourse. Harlow is a native of Louisville where the event takes place.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Drake
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Movies#Sports News#Nbc Sports#The Kentucky Derby#Canadian
Tennis World Usa

Erica Herman, the first date with Tiger Woods

Erica Herman is Tiger Woods' current girlfriend. The woman was also present at the Masters, where the former world number one returned to the field after the car accident. The two met through work. Herman was working in the Florida restaurant business when she landed a job at The Woods,...
GOLF
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Refinery29

Meet The Designer Behind Kentucky Derby’s Best Hats

Ahead of the Kentucky Derby race, milliners in Louisville, where the storied event is held, are scrambling to finish hats for attendees to wear as they watch horses and jockeys compete on the track on Saturday. Not only is Christine Moore one of them but she is also Kentucky Derby’s featured milliner. “It’s a really busy time,” she confirms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy