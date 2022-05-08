ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Taliban orders women in Afghanistan to cover up head-to-toe

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4t39_0fWo3O8u00

The Taliban has reintroduced a rule on the women of Afghanistan that they must cover up head to toe in public - including their faces.

A similar order was in place from 1996 to 2001, and the latest regulation even suggests if women are not doing important work outside, then it's better to stay at home. Their clothing must also be loose enough that you can't see the body's outline.

“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety ,” said Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

America's departure felt as Taliban drag Afghan women into darkness

On Saturday, the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice announced that Afghan women may no longer leave the house if their faces are not fully covered with a burqa. If a woman appears unveiled, increasingly strict punishments will be meted out on a woman's husband or male relative. These punishments include jail time, loss of employment, and unspecified further measures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Women In Afghanistan
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
Daily Mail

Russian troops kill themselves to avoid facing the horrors of Putin's war: Captured soldier says young fighters 'cannot cope mentally' and are shooting themselves

Russian troops are deliberately wounding and even killing themselves to avoid facing the brutal horrors of Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine. Captured soldier Andrey Ushakov, 20, said he knew of two soldiers who shot and killed themselves on the frontline. Others on the battlefield are choosing to shoot themselves in...
MILITARY
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy