A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial helps spread the healing legacy of the wall to northwest Ohio. Owens Community College, the AMVETS Post 21, and other sponsors helped bring The Wall That Heals to the college campus this weekend. The display is a three-quarter scale of the real memorial in Washington D.C., complete with over 58,000 names of military personnel that died in the Vietnam War. The traveling exhibit gives people the chance to look up and touch the names of loved ones they have lost or fought beside in the conflict, and local organizers hope it gives family members and fellow Vietnam veterans a sense of closure.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO