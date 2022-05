When we hear something offensive or discriminatory in person, we expect our friends to step in and stand up to this hatred. Well, what if we see something vile and offensive through our phones — and the only person in the room is us? Cue TikTok creator Drew Afualo, riding in on her horse to roast bigots on the internet. Except the horse is her toilet, where she films most of her videos.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO