An employee armed with a knife was arrested after an apparent dispute at a country club in The Villages. The manager of the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. when an employee, 32-year-old Steven Michael Pruchniak of Leesburg, got into an argument with fellow employees at the country club on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was “irate and vulgar” with other staff members.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO