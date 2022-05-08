ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Wind Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 02:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Yukon River at Stevens Village. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Possible rapid rise in water levels due to ice jams and ice jam flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
County
Hyde County, NC
County
Dare County, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walsh FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Pine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PINE...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS...WASHBURN AND NORTHEASTERN BURNETT COUNTIES At 207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Webb Lake Wisconsin, or 14 miles northwest of Spooner, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Wascott and Minong. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PINE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nelson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
NELSON COUNTY, ND
#Hatteras Island#Wind Advisory#Ocracoke Island Wind
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ramsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Phillips County through 145 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Edmond, or 16 miles north of Hill City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Logan around 125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Prairie View and Long Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Bathgate, Leroy, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes, Akra and Joliette.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pine The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Pine County in east central Minnesota Southwestern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1239 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brunswick, or 10 miles north of Cambridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Rock Creek, Pine City, Grantsburg and Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PINE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Bathgate, Leroy, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes, Akra and Joliette.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1243 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grafton, Park River, Minto, Hoople, Fordville, Edinburg, Forest River, Pisek, Warsaw, Oakwood, Forest River Colony, Veseleyville, Inkster, Auburn, Voss, Nash, Conway, Mandt, Big Woods and Cashel.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sheridan and western Graham Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Park, or 8 miles north of Quinter, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Morland around 1255 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Friday evening by 845 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown; Spink The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Stratford affecting Brown and Spink Counties. James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Stratford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Significant amounts of agricultural lands begin flooding At 16.0 feet, 137th Street and 140th Street are flooded At 17.0 feet, County roads begin flooding and the road 2 miles north of the gauging location is one of the first to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Thursday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 16.7 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Princeton, or 18 miles west of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zimmerman, Princeton, Spencer Brook and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1243 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grafton, Park River, Minto, Hoople, Fordville, Edinburg, Forest River, Pisek, Warsaw, Oakwood, Forest River Colony, Veseleyville, Inkster, Auburn, Voss, Nash, Conway, Mandt, Big Woods and Cashel.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

