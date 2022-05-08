Russia says it hit Ukrainian warship near Odesa, downed two bombers

May 8 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had destroyed a Ukrainian navy ship near Odesa with a missile strike overnight.

The ministry said its missiles had hit a 'Project 1241' corvette, a class of Soviet missile corvettes with a NATO reporting name of Tarantul.

Russia's air defences also shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a Mi-24 helicopter over the Snake island in the Black Sea at night, the ministry said in a statement.

It said a total of four Ukrainian warplanes, four helicopters and an assault boat had been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

Reuters could not independently verify the report and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair/Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.